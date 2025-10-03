$41.280.05
Danish naval vessels threatened by Russian Navy ships - intelligence report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Denmark has received a new assessment of the hybrid threat, where the Director of the Defence Intelligence Service, Thomas Aarenkiel, stated a high risk of sabotage from Russia. The aggressor country's warships, passing through Danish straits, jammed GPS and created significant interference.

Danish naval vessels threatened by Russian Navy ships - intelligence report

A new assessment of the hybrid threat against Denmark has been published. In particular, the director of the Danish Defence Intelligence Service, Thomas Aarenkiel, stated on Friday about the high risk of sabotage from Russia, which is obviously waging a hybrid war. This is reported by UNN with reference to Danmarks Radio and Berlingske.

Details

The Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DEI) has warned of the risk of sabotage against the Danish armed forces and acknowledged that Russia is currently waging a hybrid war against NATO and the West.

For reference

Hybrid threats are defined as "methods and capabilities that foreign states use to achieve strategic advantages or goals without directly classifying it as conventional military force."

Hybrid means: propaganda, threats and harassment, as well as sabotage, destructive cyberattacks and assassinations.

What they are trying to scare Denmark with

Thomas Aarenkiel, head of the Danish Defence Intelligence Service, presented a detailed overview of the country's secret service information on hybrid threats against Denmark.

He noted that Russia uses military means to put pressure on Denmark.

The Danish Defence Intelligence Service has registered:

Russian warships passing through Danish straits with sonar and jamming equipment, and "in at least one case, very likely jammed and caused significant GPS disruptions in Denmark"

- Thomas Aarenkiel reported.

Russia is increasingly violating the airspace of a number of NATO countries with "attacking drones."

According to Thomas Aarenkiel:

Russia uses military force to try to intimidate Denmark and force it to abandon compliance with shipping rules in the Baltic Sea.

- noted the head of the Danish Defence Intelligence Service.

Other key points:

  • the threat of destructive cyberattacks is described as "medium";
    • the threat of military provocations against NATO countries is assessed as "high";
      • the threat of Russian influence operations is assessed as "low";
        • the threat of actual military attacks is currently described as "absent";
          • but hybrid methods are used - to "blur the lines between war and peace and to sow doubt in the minds of target groups."

            In the context of the analysis, Russia and China are mentioned as two international states that use hybrid means.

            EU reaction

            The following aspects are indicated:

            • strengthening situational awareness;
              • ensuring adequate response and recovery in crisis situations;
                • cooperation with "like-minded countries and organizations such as NATO."

                  Recall

                  In Copenhagen, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

                  One of the main focuses of the discussion on October 2 was countering cases of Russian violations of European airspace.

                  Ihor Telezhnikov

