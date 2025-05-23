Danced on graves to a Russian song about cannibalism: 17-year-old violator received an administrative protocol
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipro, a 17-year-old girl filmed a video of dancing in a cemetery to a Russian song about cannibalism. The police drew up an administrative protocol for hooliganism against her, the violator faces a fine.
In Dnipro, a 17-year-old girl filmed a dance video in a cemetery and posted it on a social network. She jumped among the gravestones, and a track by a Russian performer about cannibalism with obscene language was playing in the background. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Dnipro police on Facebook.
Details
The incident took place on the territory of the cemetery located in the Soborny district of the city. The girl recorded a video in which she dances near the graves to a Russian-language composition with vulgar content and references to cannibalism. The video appeared on TikTok on May 22.
Juvenile police quickly identified the author of the video, she turned out to be a local 17-year-old resident of Dnipro. Law enforcement officers held a preventive conversation with the girl and her mother, emphasizing the inadmissibility of such actions in burial places.
An administrative protocol was drawn up against the minor under Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses - "petty hooliganism". According to the law, she may face a fine of UAH 51 to 119. The final decision will be made by the court.
After the police intervention, the minor offender deleted the video from her TikTok account.
Let us remind you
In the Rivne region, four young people organized loud dances near the Alley of Heroes in the city center. They were brought to justice.