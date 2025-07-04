Czech special service to check companies that may supply Russia with machine tools for weapons

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 19 injured
July 3, 10:36 PM • 41244 views
Massive attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in 6 districts of the capital, 19 injured
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 100269 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
July 3, 01:42 PM • 79265 views
Zelenskyy on the document signed with the USA: we expect a large number of "Shaheds" to be shot down
Exclusive
July 3, 12:41 PM • 77470 views
Over 250 civilians have died in Kyiv since the start of the full-scale invasion
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 90666 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 104901 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 68655 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 70052 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 42123 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 30199 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.5m/s
55%
751mm
Popular news
Drone attack on Kyiv: debris found near educational institution and residential buildingsJuly 3, 07:52 PM • 17120 views
We will strengthen control: Kyiv is simultaneously terrorized by motorcyclists with loud exhausts along with "shaheds" - TkachenkoJuly 3, 08:35 PM • 4693 views
Missile threat to all of Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoffJuly 3, 09:32 PM • 17847 views
US Senators investigate Trump's five-month pause in sanctions against RussiaJuly 3, 10:02 PM • 16475 views
Russia massively bombed the Kyiv region with drones: 11 locations were damaged11:49 PM • 14180 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 68897 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 74623 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 70359 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 83287 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 129486 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mette Frederiksen
Ursula von der Leyen
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Denmark
Copenhagen
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 94250 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 75087 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 80627 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 85455 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 138649 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The Hill
The New York Times
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
MiG-31

Czech special service to check companies that may supply Russia with machine tools for weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 712 views

The Security Information Service of the Czech Republic (BIS) will check Czech companies that may be exporting equipment for weapons production to Russia. This follows statements by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the supply of machine tools to the Russian Federation.

Czech special service to check companies that may supply Russia with machine tools for weapons

The Security Information Service of the Czech Republic (BIS) will check Czech companies that may be exporting equipment for weapons production to Russia. This was stated by BIS spokesman Ladislav Štich, informs UNN with reference to iRozhlas.

"As soon as we receive the list, we will check the companies and operations."

- said Ladislav Štich.

According to him, BIS currently does not have specific names of the companies in question and suggested that most operations are not direct exports to the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that eight Czech and thirteen German firms supply Russia with machine tools for weapons production. He called for sanctions, although he did not name the companies.

Štich explained that some of these supplies could have taken place before the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022 or through third countries.

The spokesman noted that BIS records dozens of attempts to circumvent sanctions every year, but emphasized the lack of resources.

"Against hundreds of companies trying to export sanctioned equipment to Russia, there are only a few dozen state experts," Štich noted.

Recall

The Insider found 12 equipment manufacturers from the Czech Republic whose weapons production machinery was supplied to Russia last year. The investigation was initiated in response to statements by Ukrainian and Czech politicians.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Czech Republic
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9