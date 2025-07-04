Czech special service to check companies that may supply Russia with machine tools for weapons

The Security Information Service of the Czech Republic (BIS) will check Czech companies that may be exporting equipment for weapons production to Russia. This was stated by BIS spokesman Ladislav Štich, informs UNN with reference to iRozhlas.

"As soon as we receive the list, we will check the companies and operations." - said Ladislav Štich.

According to him, BIS currently does not have specific names of the companies in question and suggested that most operations are not direct exports to the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously stated that eight Czech and thirteen German firms supply Russia with machine tools for weapons production. He called for sanctions, although he did not name the companies.

Štich explained that some of these supplies could have taken place before the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022 or through third countries.

The spokesman noted that BIS records dozens of attempts to circumvent sanctions every year, but emphasized the lack of resources.

"Against hundreds of companies trying to export sanctioned equipment to Russia, there are only a few dozen state experts," Štich noted.

Recall

The Insider found 12 equipment manufacturers from the Czech Republic whose weapons production machinery was supplied to Russia last year. The investigation was initiated in response to statements by Ukrainian and Czech politicians.