Czech Republic to build and donate a modern satellite to Ukraine

The Czech Republic plans to build and donate an Earth observation satellite to Ukraine, which will be able to collect data regardless of weather or daylight. This was reported by the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Transport, writes UNN.

Details

As stated in the announcement, the Czech Republic will build and deliver a modern Earth observation satellite to Ukraine, capable of collecting data regardless of weather conditions and daylight.

The Czech Ministry of Transport noted that the satellite project for Ukraine will be launched in the coming months, with the satellite expected to be launched within a year.

The Czech Republic will be the first country to provide Ukraine with this type of assistance.

Czech companies with experience in space technologies, particularly in building small satellites, will participate in the development and construction of the satellite.

The satellite will be equipped with technology combining synthetic aperture radar (SAR) imaging, optical and radiation detection, and radio frequency spectrum monitoring in several areas, allowing for observation of the Earth's surface even at night and in adverse weather conditions.

In the future, this satellite should be supplemented by other satellites to create a constellation, according to the Czech Ministry of Transport.

The initiative is a continuation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Czech Ministry of Transport and the State Space Agency of Ukraine.

The project is part of the Czech government's program for the reconstruction of Ukraine, implemented by the Ministry of Transport in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

The gift of the satellite is a concrete expression of our solidarity and determination to help Ukraine build its digital infrastructure and strengthen its operational sovereignty and resilience. It is an investment in its future, and therefore in security and stability in Europe. - commented Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský.

"The Czech Republic demonstrates that it is capable of developing and supplying advanced technologies that have a real impact, whether in the field of security, infrastructure reconstruction, or population protection. We believe that this mission will help Ukraine strengthen its capabilities and at the same time contribute to our cooperation in space technologies," said Czech Minister of Transport Martin Kupka.

