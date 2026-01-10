Cyprus reports hybrid attack by Russia using disinformation against president

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
08:32 PM • 5480 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 14525 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 20682 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 21078 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 18681 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 18562 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 13400 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13028 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 9300 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13056 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
3.6m/s
77%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The evacuation of the heroes lasted two weeks: border guards "Pastor" and "Korea" held positions for 131 days without rotationJanuary 9, 01:57 PM • 12551 views
Tomorrow, power outage schedules will be in effect throughout UkraineJanuary 9, 03:08 PM • 12694 views
Ukraine warned Poland about the threat of an Oreshnik strike - mediaJanuary 9, 03:51 PM • 9678 views
1C banned in Ukraine: State Special Communications Service published a list of prohibited softwareJanuary 9, 05:19 PM • 6398 views
Did not mention Russia and called the war a "crisis": Qatar reacted to the strike on its embassy in Kyiv08:58 PM • 5064 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 60554 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 88602 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 62222 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 84446 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 106791 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
John Healey
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 59307 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 61910 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 83344 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 101717 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 142282 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Cyprus reports hybrid attack by Russia using disinformation against president

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Cypriot authorities are investigating a video on the X network that questions the funding of President Nikos Christodoulides' campaign. Law enforcement classifies this as a hybrid disinformation operation by the Russian Federation aimed at undermining the state's reputation.

Cyprus reports hybrid attack by Russia using disinformation against president

The Cypriot authorities are investigating a video circulated on the X network that questions the transparency of President Nikos Christodoulides' election campaign funding. Law enforcement agencies and security services classify this incident as an organized hybrid operation aimed at undermining the state's reputation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to sources in the security services, the recording bears the characteristic signs of the Russian disinformation campaign "Doppelganger". Since 2021, this network has been using coordinated manipulation methods against France, Germany, the USA, and Israel.

Russia launched a disinformation campaign regarding Bulgaria's transition to the euro30.12.25, 04:49 • 15574 views

Investigators note that the editing and voice acting of the video were professionally designed to artificially amplify the corruption narrative.

Geopolitical context

The special services believe that the timing of the publication was not accidental and may be an attempt to destabilize the country ahead of Cyprus's EU presidency. Although Russia is considered the main likely source, the authorities are checking the possibility of launching the operation from other locations according to similar scenarios.

The main goal of the attack is to undermine trust in state institutions and cause direct damage to the Republic of Cyprus in the international arena.

Germany views Russia's hybrid attacks as preparation for direct military conflict05.01.26, 23:41 • 8692 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
Israel
European Union
France
Germany
United States