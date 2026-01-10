Cyprus reports hybrid attack by Russia using disinformation against president

The Cypriot authorities are investigating a video circulated on the X network that questions the transparency of President Nikos Christodoulides' election campaign funding. Law enforcement agencies and security services classify this incident as an organized hybrid operation aimed at undermining the state's reputation. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to sources in the security services, the recording bears the characteristic signs of the Russian disinformation campaign "Doppelganger". Since 2021, this network has been using coordinated manipulation methods against France, Germany, the USA, and Israel.

Investigators note that the editing and voice acting of the video were professionally designed to artificially amplify the corruption narrative.

Geopolitical context

The special services believe that the timing of the publication was not accidental and may be an attempt to destabilize the country ahead of Cyprus's EU presidency. Although Russia is considered the main likely source, the authorities are checking the possibility of launching the operation from other locations according to similar scenarios.

The main goal of the attack is to undermine trust in state institutions and cause direct damage to the Republic of Cyprus in the international arena.

