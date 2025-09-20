$41.250.05
Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

A large-scale cyberattack disrupted check-in and boarding systems at airports in London, Brussels, and Berlin. This led to delays and flight cancellations as airports switched to manual procedures.

Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellations

A cyberattack paralyzed airports across Europe, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

"A cyberattack targeting a service provider for check-in and boarding systems disrupted several major European airports, including London Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin, causing flight delays and cancellations," operators said.

The attack disabled automated systems, allowing only manual check-in and boarding procedures, Brussels Airport reported.

"This has a major impact on flight schedules and will unfortunately cause delays and cancellations," the operator said in a statement posted on its website.

"The service provider is actively working on this issue and trying to resolve it as quickly as possible," the statement said.

Heathrow also warned of delays caused by a "technical issue" with a third-party provider.

Passengers whose flights are scheduled for Saturday were advised by the affected airports to confirm their travel with airlines before heading to the airport.

According to Bild, in Berlin, access to systems was completely shut down for security reasons, leading to long queues, delays, and flight cancellations, as reported by the airport administration.

Although Berlin Airport itself was not a direct target of the attack, passengers felt the consequences: check-in and boarding were done manually, and waiting times stretched for hours.

"Due to a technical problem with a system provider operating across Europe, check-in waiting times are longer. We are working on a quick solution," reads a banner on the Berlin Airport website.

According to a spokesperson, Frankfurt Airport was not affected by the attack.

Istanbul Airport recognized as Europe's busiest - Eurocontrol report14.09.25, 14:00 • 5160 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Bild
Reuters
Frankfurt
Brussels
Europe
London
Berlin