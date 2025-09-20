Cyberattack paralyzes European airports: delays and flight cancellations

A cyberattack paralyzed airports across Europe, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

"A cyberattack targeting a service provider for check-in and boarding systems disrupted several major European airports, including London Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin, causing flight delays and cancellations," operators said.

The attack disabled automated systems, allowing only manual check-in and boarding procedures, Brussels Airport reported.

"This has a major impact on flight schedules and will unfortunately cause delays and cancellations," the operator said in a statement posted on its website.

"The service provider is actively working on this issue and trying to resolve it as quickly as possible," the statement said.

Heathrow also warned of delays caused by a "technical issue" with a third-party provider.

Passengers whose flights are scheduled for Saturday were advised by the affected airports to confirm their travel with airlines before heading to the airport.

According to Bild, in Berlin, access to systems was completely shut down for security reasons, leading to long queues, delays, and flight cancellations, as reported by the airport administration.

Although Berlin Airport itself was not a direct target of the attack, passengers felt the consequences: check-in and boarding were done manually, and waiting times stretched for hours.

"Due to a technical problem with a system provider operating across Europe, check-in waiting times are longer. We are working on a quick solution," reads a banner on the Berlin Airport website.

According to a spokesperson, Frankfurt Airport was not affected by the attack.

