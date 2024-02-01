Driver tried to import branded clothes worth UAH 20 million from Poland under the guise of second-hand clothes
Customs officers in Ukraine found 15 tons of new clothes worth UAH 20 million hidden among used clothes in a truck on the Krakovets-Korchova border with Poland.
A truck with contraband was detected at the Krakovets-Korchova checkpoint on the border with Poland. The driver, a citizen of Ukraine, declared 16.6 tons of second-hand clothing. However, during the inspection of the truck, customs officers found that 15 tons of brand-new clothes of well-known brands were hidden among the second-hand clothes.
The total value of this cargo is estimated at UAH 20 million.
The customs drew up a protocol on violation of customs rules in connection with the movement of goods across the border concealed from customs control.
