Currency exchange rates on August 22: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2185 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 16 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.21 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 47.98 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.28 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.60-41.05 UAH, the euro at 48.47-47.90 UAH, the zloty at 11.62-11.05 UAH;

at exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.30-41.37 UAH, the euro at 48.10-48.30 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-11.35 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.18-41.21 UAH/USD and 47.87-47.88 UAH/EUR, respectively.

