Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
01:26 AM • 12298 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto
August 21, 02:24 PM • 27716 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 30873 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 36881 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 21964 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 33082 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 71547 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 78956 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 81462 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
The Guardian

Currency exchange rates on August 22: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2185/USD, strengthening it by 16 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 47.98/EUR, and the zloty is UAH 11.28/PLN.

Currency exchange rates on August 22: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2185 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 16 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.21 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 47.98 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.28 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.60-41.05 UAH, the euro at 48.47-47.90 UAH, the zloty at 11.62-11.05 UAH;
    • at exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.30-41.37 UAH, the euro at 48.10-48.30 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-11.35 UAH; 
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.18-41.21 UAH/USD and 47.87-47.88 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        Rada approved changes to 2025 Budget: where additional UAH 36 billion come from and what Ministry of Digital Transformation receives8/20/25, 3:29 PM • 2854 views

        Addition

        In Ukraine, 35,471 wage arrears were recorded in 2025.

        Anna Murashko

