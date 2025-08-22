Currency exchange rates on August 22: National Bank strengthened hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2185/USD, strengthening it by 16 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 47.98/EUR, and the zloty is UAH 11.28/PLN.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2185 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 16 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.21 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 47.98 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.28 UAH/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.60-41.05 UAH, the euro at 48.47-47.90 UAH, the zloty at 11.62-11.05 UAH;
- at exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.30-41.37 UAH, the euro at 48.10-48.30 UAH, the zloty at 11.25-11.35 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.18-41.21 UAH/USD and 47.87-47.88 UAH/EUR, respectively.
Rada approved changes to 2025 Budget: where additional UAH 36 billion come from and what Ministry of Digital Transformation receives8/20/25, 3:29 PM • 2854 views
Addition
In Ukraine, 35,471 wage arrears were recorded in 2025.