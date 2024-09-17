Currency exchange rates as of September 17: dollar and euro are growing
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.3591 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 4 kopecks. The euro exchange rate was set at 46.00 UAH/euro.
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.35 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 46.00 UAH/euro.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.60 and sold for UAH 41.20 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 46.20 and sold at UAH 45.66 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.65-41.79, and the euro at UAH 46.30-46.49.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.48-41.5 for the dollar and UAH 46.16-46.17 for the euro, respectively.
