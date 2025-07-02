Currency exchange rate on July 2: hryvnia continues to depreciate

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.8191/USD for today, which devalued the hryvnia by 4 kopiykas, reports UNN with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.81/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 49.40/EUR.

And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.64/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar trades at UAH 42.05-41.50, the euro at U49.57-48.85, and the zloty at UAH 11.67-11.15;

in exchange offices, the dollar trades at UAH 41.64-41.70, the euro at UAH 49.40-49.65, and the zloty at UAH 11.55-11.65;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.85-41.88/USD and UAH 49.41-49.43/EUR, respectively.

On July 1, the National Bank set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.7788/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 13 kopiykas.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration for 2026-2028, which determined what the living wage, minimum salary, and exchange rates will be over the next three years.