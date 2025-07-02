$41.780.14
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
The White House confirmed that the US is stopping the supply of certain types of weapons to Ukraine
“The wind remains gusty, the heat will get closer”: weather forecast for July 2 in Ukraine
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Political responsibility for “unprofessional” members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
Currency exchange rate on July 2: hryvnia continues to depreciate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 286 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.8191/USD, which depreciated the hryvnia by 4 kopecks. The official euro exchange rate is UAH 49.40/EUR, and the zloty is UAH 11.64/PLN.

Currency exchange rate on July 2: hryvnia continues to depreciate

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.8191/USD for today, which devalued the hryvnia by 4 kopiykas, reports UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.81/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 49.40/EUR.

And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.64/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar trades at UAH 42.05-41.50, the euro at U49.57-48.85, and the zloty at UAH 11.67-11.15;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar trades at UAH 41.64-41.70, the euro at UAH 49.40-49.65, and the zloty at UAH 11.55-11.65;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.85-41.88/USD and UAH 49.41-49.43/EUR, respectively.

        Euro exchange rate rises again: new historical high of UAH 49.4001.07.25, 17:34 • 1011 views

        Addition

        On July 1, the National Bank set the official hryvnia exchange rate at  UAH 41.7788/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 13 kopiykas.

        The Cabinet of Ministers approved the budget declaration for 2026-2028, which determined what the living wage, minimum salary, and exchange rates will be over the next three years.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        SocietyEconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
