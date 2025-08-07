$41.680.11
August 6, 10:17 PM • 13586 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 33060 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 41155 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 85732 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 63789 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 59659 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM • 46701 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 95675 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 70959 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 48109 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Currency exchange rate on August 7: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the dollar at UAH 41.6110/USD, strengthening it by 7 kopecks. Exchange rates for the euro and zloty were also set.

Currency exchange rate on August 7: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.6110/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.61/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.28/euro. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.28/zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.85-41.35, the euro at UAH 48.50-47.90, the zloty at UAH 11.45-10.90;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.45-41.55, the euro at UAH 48.25-48.45, the zloty at UAH 11.20-11.35;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.48-41.51/USD and UAH 48.26-48.28/euro, respectively.

