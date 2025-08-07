Currency exchange rate on August 7: National Bank strengthened hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the dollar at UAH 41.6110/USD, strengthening it by 7 kopecks. Exchange rates for the euro and zloty were also set.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.6110/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.61/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.28/euro. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.28/zloty.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.85-41.35,
the euro at UAH 48.50-47.90, the zloty at UAH 11.45-10.90;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.45-41.55,
the euro at UAH 48.25-48.45, the zloty at UAH 11.20-11.35;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.48-41.51/USD and UAH 48.26-48.28/euro, respectively.
Addition
The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities approved changes to the rules of the retail electricity market. Now, the mere fact of opening court proceedings will no longer stop the procedure for disconnecting non-household consumers for debts.