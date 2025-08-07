Currency exchange rate on August 7: National Bank strengthened hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.6110/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.61/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.28/euro. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.28/zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.85-41.35, the euro at UAH 48.50-47.90, the zloty at UAH 11.45-10.90;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.45-41.55, the euro at UAH 48.25-48.45, the zloty at UAH 11.20-11.35;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.48-41.51/USD and UAH 48.26-48.28/euro, respectively.

State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties

Addition

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities approved changes to the rules of the retail electricity market. Now, the mere fact of opening court proceedings will no longer stop the procedure for disconnecting non-household consumers for debts.