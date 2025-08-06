State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties

In Ukraine, there is currently almost no demand for specialists in professions such as forester, captain, philologist, artist, tourism expert, sailor. Most employers are looking for, in particular, drivers, locksmiths, seamstresses, loaders, and doctors. This was reported to the journalist of UNN in response to a request from the State Employment Center.

On the "Unified Vacancy Portal", which combines offers from the State Employment Service and six leading Ukrainian job search websites (work.ua, robota.ua, and others), as of July 29, 2025, 229 thousand job offers were posted. - stated in the response to the request.

The State Employment Center noted that representatives of professions where the number of job seekers significantly exceeds the number of available vacancies face the greatest difficulties in finding employment.

For example – auxiliary worker, cleaner, postman, packer, assistant educator, economist, administrator, clerk, civil servant, lawyer.

There is also almost no demand for specialists in professions such as: forester, captain, philologist, artist, tourism expert, radio frequency control operator, referent, accountant, shepherd, painter, recipe maker, custom shoemaker, sailor.

Who employers are looking for most

The State Employment Center reports that most vacancies are submitted by employers for:

⦁ skilled workers (drivers, locksmiths, assemblers, seamstresses, electricians, electrical fitters);

⦁ service sector workers (salespeople, administrators, cooks, baristas, waiters, security guards, sales representatives, bakers, manicure masters);

⦁ professionals and specialists: (accountants, engineers, doctors, pharmacists, mechanics, nurses/brothers, freight forwarders, teachers, technologists, economists, programmers);

⦁ for unskilled workers (loaders, cleaners, warehouse workers, auxiliary workers).

It should be noted that significant demand for certain professions is due to high staff turnover. For example, salespeople, waiters, baristas, auxiliary workers, and loaders often quit. - explain the State Employment Center.

In addition, it is noted that the most vacancies are always submitted for professions that are found in all sectors of the economy. For example: driver, accountant, lawyer, economist.

The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine

Impact of the war on the labor market

The State Employment Center emphasizes that currently, due to significant changes in the country's economy, migration processes, and the conscription of men and women for military service, there is a shortage of personnel in the labor market.

In particular, there are problems with staffing workplaces traditionally occupied by men. Employers report a shortage of skilled workers, particularly in the following professions:

⦁ electrician for electrical equipment repair, plumber;

⦁ electrician;

⦁ track layer;

⦁ emergency repair locksmith;

⦁ welder;

⦁ electric gas welder;

⦁ auto mechanic.

"There is also a significant shortage of doctors of various specializations (family doctor, general practitioner, pediatrician)," the response to the request states.