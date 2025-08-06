$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 17871 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 8722 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 17735 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 20492 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
07:56 AM • 38215 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
06:38 AM • 26668 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105318 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 02:18 PM • 77168 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
August 5, 12:15 PM • 157688 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
August 5, 10:48 AM • 87863 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
57%
751mm
Popular news
Full occupation of the Gaza Strip by Israel: UN made a statementAugust 6, 02:24 AM • 30024 views
Putin cultivated Russians' loyalty to his war goals to prevent peace - ISWAugust 6, 02:52 AM • 8682 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff arrived in MoscowAugust 6, 05:16 AM • 25658 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 31102 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 27117 views
Publications
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 17798 views
State Aviation Administration transferred powers for Mi-8 helicopter repair to a UAE company: experts explained how this affects Ukraine
Exclusive
August 5, 04:09 PM • 105250 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?PhotoAugust 5, 12:15 PM • 157628 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr regionAugust 5, 10:45 AM • 148521 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhotoAugust 5, 10:24 AM • 172246 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Romania
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramas10:39 AM • 5352 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - Media07:07 AM • 28108 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - Media05:58 AM • 32080 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 82980 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 103076 views
Actual
Eurofighter Typhoon
WhatsApp
ChatGPT
M777 howitzer
Shahed-136

State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17884 views

The State Employment Center reported a lack of demand for foresters, captains, and philologists. Employers are most looking for drivers, mechanics, seamstresses, and doctors.

State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties

In Ukraine, there is currently almost no demand for specialists in professions such as forester, captain, philologist, artist, tourism expert, sailor. Most employers are looking for, in particular, drivers, locksmiths, seamstresses, loaders, and doctors. This was reported to the journalist of UNN in response to a request from the State Employment Center.

On the "Unified Vacancy Portal", which combines offers from the State Employment Service and six leading Ukrainian job search websites (work.ua, robota.ua, and others), as of July 29, 2025, 229 thousand job offers were posted.

- stated in the response to the request.

The State Employment Center noted that representatives of professions where the number of job seekers significantly exceeds the number of available vacancies face the greatest difficulties in finding employment.

For example – auxiliary worker, cleaner, postman, packer, assistant educator, economist, administrator, clerk, civil servant, lawyer.

There is also almost no demand for specialists in professions such as: forester, captain, philologist, artist, tourism expert, radio frequency control operator, referent, accountant, shepherd, painter, recipe maker, custom shoemaker, sailor.

Who employers are looking for most

The State Employment Center reports that most vacancies are submitted by employers for:

⦁ skilled workers (drivers, locksmiths, assemblers, seamstresses, electricians, electrical fitters);

⦁ service sector workers (salespeople, administrators, cooks, baristas, waiters, security guards, sales representatives, bakers, manicure masters);

⦁ professionals and specialists: (accountants, engineers, doctors, pharmacists, mechanics, nurses/brothers, freight forwarders, teachers, technologists, economists, programmers);

⦁ for unskilled workers (loaders, cleaners, warehouse workers, auxiliary workers).

It should be noted that significant demand for certain professions is due to high staff turnover. For example, salespeople, waiters, baristas, auxiliary workers, and loaders often quit.

- explain the State Employment Center.

In addition, it is noted that the most vacancies are always submitted for professions that are found in all sectors of the economy. For example: driver, accountant, lawyer, economist.

The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine05.08.25, 17:18 • 77169 views

Impact of the war on the labor market

The State Employment Center emphasizes that currently, due to significant changes in the country's economy, migration processes, and the conscription of men and women for military service, there is a shortage of personnel in the labor market.

In particular, there are problems with staffing workplaces traditionally occupied by men. Employers report a shortage of skilled workers, particularly in the following professions:

⦁ electrician for electrical equipment repair, plumber;

⦁ electrician;

⦁ track layer;

⦁ emergency repair locksmith;

⦁ welder;

⦁ electric gas welder;

⦁ auto mechanic.

"There is also a significant shortage of doctors of various specializations (family doctor, general practitioner, pediatrician)," the response to the request states. 

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomyPublications
Ukraine