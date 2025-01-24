Currency exchange rate for January 24: hryvnia has been strengthening for 3 days in a row

ukenru
02:39 PM • 86273 views

Exclusive
11:57 AM • 100213 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108138 views

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111017 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131584 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 103749 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135353 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 103778 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113436 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116995 views

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119575 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 63490 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114250 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 34456 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 31036 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 86273 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131584 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135353 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167128 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156876 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 27028 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 31036 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114250 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119575 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140279 views
Currency exchange rate for January 24: hryvnia has been strengthening for 3 days in a row

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30592 views

The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.9751 UAH/USD, which is 7 kopecks stronger. In banks and exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.90-42.40, and the euro at UAH 43.60-44.25.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.9751 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.97 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.67 UAH/€. 

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 10:15 am:

 - A dollar can be bought for 42.40 UAH and sold for 41.90 UAH in banks.

 - Euros can be bought for UAH 44.20 and sold for UAH 43.60  in banks. 

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 42.15-42.25, and the euro at UAH 44.05-44.25. 

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.15-42.25 for the dollar and UAH 44.05-44.25 for the euro, respectively.

Recall 

Ukrainian farmers have again raised prices for potatoes.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

