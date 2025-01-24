Currency exchange rate for January 24: hryvnia has been strengthening for 3 days in a row
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.9751 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.97 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.67 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 10:15 am:
- A dollar can be bought for 42.40 UAH and sold for 41.90 UAH in banks.
- Euros can be bought for UAH 44.20 and sold for UAH 43.60 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 42.15-42.25, and the euro at UAH 44.05-44.25.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.15-42.25 for the dollar and UAH 44.05-44.25 for the euro, respectively.
