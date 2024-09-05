Currency exchange rate as of September 5: NBU lowered the hryvnia exchange rate by a kopeck
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2766/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck. Here are the exchange rates in banks, exchange offices and on the interbank market.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2766 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports citing the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.27 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 45.60 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.55 and sold for UAH 41.15 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 45.99 and sold at UAH 45.45 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.35-41.45, and the euro at UAH 45.75-45.95.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are 41.18-41.2 UAH/USD for the dollar and 45.53-45.54 UAH/€ for the euro, respectively.
