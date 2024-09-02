ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128193 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133034 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 218893 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164051 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159449 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145738 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 209501 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112694 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 196795 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105232 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 92025 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108080 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 104931 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 80087 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 66434 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 218859 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 209480 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 196779 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 223130 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 210804 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 44693 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 66434 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154308 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153296 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157210 views
The NBU proposes to replace the name of the “kopiyka” coin with “shag”

The NBU proposes to replace the name of the “kopiyka” coin with “shag”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27354 views

The National Bank of Ukraine is initiating a change in the name of change coins from “kopiyka” to “shkad” to restore historical justice. The NBU explains that this will contribute to the de-Russification and revival of national traditions in Ukraine's money circulation.

The National Bank of Ukraine proposes to replace the name of Ukrainian coins "kopiyka" with "shag" to restore historical justice. This is stated in a statement by the NBU, UNN reports .

In order to restore historical justice, promote de-Russification and revive national traditions in the monetary circulation of Ukraine, the National Bank of Ukraine initiates a change of name of the change coins from "kopiika" to "shag"

- the statement reads.

According to the head of the National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, the kopiyka is a symbol of Moscow's occupation.

Having studied the history of Ukraine's monetary circulation, we have come to the undeniable conclusion that the name "kopiyka" for a change coin is actually a symbol of Moscow's occupation. Today, the Ukrainian people are reclaiming everything that was unjustly stolen from them and mutilated by Kremlin narratives. It's time to restore justice to the monetary system, to cleanse monetary sovereignty of the slightest affinity with anything Moscow. We have our own, specifically Ukrainian, word for small coins - the word "shag"

 ,” he said.

The regulator explains that the revival of the name "shag" will return Ukrainian coins to their own identity.

The name "shag" is of ancient Ukrainian origin, and it has been used both on the territory of Ukraine and in Ukrainian monetary counting (from the 16th to the 17th centuries). This is a unique name for a coin that is not known in other linguistic cultures. It is widely used in classical Ukrainian literature, in particular, it is often mentioned in the works of Taras Shevchenko, Lesya Ukrainka, and other writers. During the Ukrainian Revolution of 1917-1921, banknotes with the name "shah" were introduced into real money circulation, which was enshrined in law. Therefore, the revival of this practice is justified by the historical and linguistic tradition of Ukraine. Ukraine's cash circulation will be cleansed of Russian influence

- the NBU added.

The NBU says that changing the kopiykas is important and a necessary step, "because today kopiykas are in circulation only in countries hostile to Ukraine.

Recall

The National Bank of Ukraine issued modified banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the Heroes!".

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics

