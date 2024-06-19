$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10584 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Currency exchange rate as of June 19: hryvnia strengthened by another 10 kopecks

Kyiv • UNN

20279 views

 • 20279 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 40.5493 UAH/USD, strengthening the hryvnia by 10 kopecks.

Currency exchange rate as of June 19: hryvnia strengthened by another 10 kopecks

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 40.5493 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 40.54 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 43.44 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:10 am:

- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.00 and sold for UAH 40.55 in banks.

- Euros can be bought for UAH 44.20 and sold for UAH 43.50 in banks.

- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 40.85-40.95, and the euro at UAH 44.05-44.25.

- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 40.56-40.6 for the dollar and UAH 43.62-43.60 for the euro, respectively.

Recall

This month, Ukraine expects to receive €1.9 billion under the Ukraine Facility program.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

