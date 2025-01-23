ukenru
Currency exchange rate as of January 23: the dollar fell sharply

Currency exchange rate as of January 23: the dollar fell sharply

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29385 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has strengthened the official hryvnia exchange rate by 14 kopecks to 42.0325 UAH/USD. On the interbank market, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.99-42.02, the euro at UAH 43.77-43.79.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 42.0325 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 14 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 42.03 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.87 UAH/€. 

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 9:15 a.m.: 

  • The dollar can be bought at UAH 42.50 and sold at UAH 41.95 in banks. The euro can be bought for UAH 44.24 and sold for UAH 43.50 in banks. 
    • In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.35-42.40, and the euro at UAH 44.10-44.28. 
      • On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.99-42.02 for the dollar and UAH 43.77-43.79 for the euro, respectively.

        Recall 

        In 2025, the European Union will provide Ukraine with financial assistance worth 35 billion euros under the G7 ERA credit initiative and the Ukraine Facility program.

        Iryna Kolesnik

        Iryna Kolesnik

