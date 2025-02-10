Currency exchange rate as of February 10: hryvnia continues to strengthen

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 27108 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 68015 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 91823 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110696 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87772 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120772 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101809 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113158 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116796 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155666 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100452 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 72163 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 42330 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100943 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67251 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110696 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120772 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155666 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146122 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178373 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 67251 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100943 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135037 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136944 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165090 views
Currency exchange rate as of February 10: hryvnia continues to strengthen

Currency exchange rate as of February 10: hryvnia continues to strengthen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25856 views

The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.47 per dollar, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck. On the interbank market, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.50-41.55, the euro at UAH 43.10-43.14.

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4733 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.47 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.03 UAH/euro.   

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:15 am: 

Recall

Under the Restoration for Citizens program , payments for damaged property worth almost UAH 9 billion have been agreed. This week, the Government has already allocated UAH 15 billion to compensate IDPs for their homes damaged or destroyed as a result of Russia's armed aggression. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

