Currency exchange rate as of February 10: hryvnia continues to strengthen
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.47 per dollar, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck. On the interbank market, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.50-41.55, the euro at UAH 43.10-43.14.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4733 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports citing the NBU.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.47 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.03 UAH/euro.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:15 am:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.82 and sold for UAH 41.32 in banks.
- Euros can be bought for UAH 43.50 and sold for UAH 42.85 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.72-41.72, and the euro at UAH 43.30-43.50.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.50 - 41.55 for the dollar and UAH 43.10-43.14 for the euro, respectively.
