Currency exchange rate as of February 10: hryvnia continues to strengthen

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.4733 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports citing the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.47 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 43.03 UAH/euro.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:15 am:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.82 and sold for UAH 41.32 in banks.

Euros can be bought for UAH 43.50 and sold for UAH 42.85 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.72-41.72, and the euro at UAH 43.30-43.50.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.50 - 41.55 for the dollar and UAH 43.10-43.14 for the euro, respectively.

