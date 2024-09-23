ukenru
Curfew in Uman to remain unchanged during Rosh Hashanah celebrations - RMA

Curfew in Uman to remain unchanged during Rosh Hashanah celebrations - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12605 views

Up to 2,000 Hasidic pilgrims are already in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. Authorities are conducting security awareness and curfew enforcement activities, and security is expected to be tightened.

Up to 2,000 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Uman, Cherkasy region, to celebrate Rosh Hashanah. The pilgrims are being educated on security measures and curfew observance. The head of the Cherkasy RMA, Ihor Taburets, said this during a telethon, UNN reports.

"The Cherkasy RMA and law enforcement agencies are continuing to prepare for the arrival of pilgrims. As of now, there are 1.5 to 2 thousand pilgrims in Uman, mostly women and children. We expect an increase in arrivals starting September 29," said Taburets.

According to him, tomorrow the enhanced security regime begins, but the city is fully prepared for the Rosh Hashanah holiday.

"You can get to the area where the celebration will take place through 2-4 places where there will be intensive checks," added the head of the Cherkasy RMA.

When asked how many Hasidim are expected to attend this year's celebration, Taburets answered: "It is still difficult to say how many there will be. We know that certain "moments" took place in Moldova, where many pilgrims crossed the border through it.

He emphasized that pilgrims are being educated about security measures and curfew observance. 

"We have worked to ensure that they respond to the alarm and do not violate the curfew, because it will not be simplified," Taburets emphasized.

Recall 

In Uman, Cherkasy region, a special regime for entering and moving around the city has been launched due to the arrival of Hasidic pilgrims for Rosh Hashanah. More than 1500 pilgrims have already arrived.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyEvents

