Curbing the growth of electricity transmission tariffs: what mechanism the government changed for Ukrenergo

The government has adopted a decision aimed at curbing the increase in the electricity transmission tariff - a significant component of the electricity cost for all consumers. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

We have changed the mechanism by which "Ukrenergo" can purchase electricity to cover technological losses. Now the operator will be able to buy it not only where prices change quickly and significantly, but also at special auctions - at more predictable and often lower prices. - Svyrydenko announced.

Ukrenergo proposes electricity transmission tariff hike: details

In addition, the Prime Minister explained what this means for consumers, including industrial ones - "slower growth of the electricity transmission tariff, more predictable costs for enterprises that work for export and create jobs."

NEURC plans to consider increasing Ukrenergo's electricity transmission tariff on Friday