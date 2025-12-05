$42.180.02
Curbing the growth of electricity transmission tariffs: what mechanism the government changed for Ukrenergo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 130 views

The government has decided to change the mechanism for purchasing electricity to cover Ukrenergo's technological losses. This will allow electricity to be purchased at more predictable and often lower prices, which will lead to a slower increase in electricity transmission tariffs.

Curbing the growth of electricity transmission tariffs: what mechanism the government changed for Ukrenergo

The government has adopted a decision aimed at curbing the increase in the electricity transmission tariff - a significant component of the electricity cost for all consumers. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

We have changed the mechanism by which "Ukrenergo" can purchase electricity to cover technological losses. Now the operator will be able to buy it not only where prices change quickly and significantly, but also at special auctions - at more predictable and often lower prices.

- Svyrydenko announced.

Ukrenergo proposes electricity transmission tariff hike: details16.10.25, 12:44 • 2435 views

In addition, the Prime Minister explained what this means for consumers, including industrial ones - "slower growth of the electricity transmission tariff, more predictable costs for enterprises that work for export and create jobs."

NEURC plans to consider increasing Ukrenergo's electricity transmission tariff on Friday04.12.25, 17:36 • 2810 views

Antonina Tumanova

Economy
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukrenergo