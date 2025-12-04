NEURC plans to consider increasing Ukrenergo's electricity transmission tariff on Friday

The National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities plans to consider on Friday the issue of increasing the tariff of NEC "Ukrenergo" for electricity transmission, as reported in the agenda of the meeting on December 5 on the regulator's website, writes UNN.

Details

According to the draft resolution of the NEURC on the regulator's website:

the tariff for electricity transmission services for system users (excluding "green" electrometallurgy enterprises) for 2026 is proposed at 786.74 UAH/MWh (excluding VAT) (an increase of 100.51 UAH/MWh compared to the current tariff, or 14.6%), including the tariff component for fulfilling special obligations to ensure an increase in the share of electricity production from alternative energy sources – 358.11 UAH/MWh;

for "green" electrometallurgy enterprises - at the level of 428.63 UAH/MWh (excluding VAT) (an increase of 69.08 UAH/MWh compared to the current tariff, or 19.2%).

It is also planned to consider the draft resolution of the NEURC on setting the tariff for dispatching services for NEC "Ukrenergo", according to which the tariff for 2026 is proposed at 110.15 UAH/MWh (excluding value added tax).

For reference

NEC "Ukrenergo" as the transmission system operator ensures the transmission of electricity through main and interstate networks, performs the functions of dispatching (operational and technological) control of the integrated energy system of Ukraine.