Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son arrested in Norway on suspicion of four rapes - media

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
11:00 AM • 9074 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
08:37 AM • 16929 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 45947 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 63539 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 43298 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 46428 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 33547 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 50969 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 64555 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 40399 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−12°
0m/s
63%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
ISW: Kremlin tries to manipulate Trump ahead of new round of "peace" talksFebruary 2, 04:01 AM • 17957 views
Epstein Files: Former UK Ambassador Leaves Labour PartyFebruary 2, 04:28 AM • 15138 views
Russian occupation led to despair: Mariupol residents recorded an appeal to PutinVideoFebruary 2, 05:17 AM • 13758 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 11448 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 14863 views
Publications
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideo11:19 AM • 15237 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in Odesa11:11 AM • 11735 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 75459 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 102816 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 78923 views
Actual people
Musician
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia
Cherkasy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Potato Flood": Berlin organizes mass giveaway of free potatoes due to record harvest01:05 PM • 354 views
"The pain will never diminish": Barbara Kuzmenko published an emotional post on the anniversary of her father's deathPhoto12:47 PM • 1634 views
20th Century Studios presented the trailer for the sequel to the cult film "The Devil Wears Prada"Video11:48 AM • 4626 views
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 26753 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 37400 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
The New York Times

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son arrested in Norway on suspicion of four rapes - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Marius Borg Høiby, son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been arrested on new charges, including bodily harm and knife threats. In total, he is accused of 38 counts, including four rapes.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son arrested in Norway on suspicion of four rapes - media

Marius Borg Høiby, the 29-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been arrested in Norway. Høiby will appear in court tomorrow, according to UNN, citing the Norwegian agency NTB and Bild.

Details

Oslo police reported that Høiby was taken into custody yesterday evening on new charges. These include alleged bodily harm, knife threats, and violation of a restraining order. These incidents have been added to an existing case being heard by the court.

New scandal in Britain: Prince Andrew hired "trolls" to put internet pressure on accuser Virginia Giuffre20.10.25, 22:12 • 4702 views

According to media reports, the indictment includes a total of 38 counts. Among the most serious are four alleged rapes, as well as physical and psychological abuse of several former partners. According to the investigation, some of the crimes were committed while the victims were asleep or heavily intoxicated.

Police claim to have photo and video evidence. Høiby himself previously admitted that he acted under the influence of cocaine and alcohol and has long had drug problems. If convicted, he faces up to 16 years in prison.

British police demand FBI data on torture at "Prince Andrew's parties"26.12.25, 16:26 • 4110 views

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Skirmishes
Bild
Oslo
Norway