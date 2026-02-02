Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son arrested in Norway on suspicion of four rapes - media

Marius Borg Høiby, the 29-year-old son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been arrested in Norway. Høiby will appear in court tomorrow, according to UNN, citing the Norwegian agency NTB and Bild.

Details

Oslo police reported that Høiby was taken into custody yesterday evening on new charges. These include alleged bodily harm, knife threats, and violation of a restraining order. These incidents have been added to an existing case being heard by the court.

According to media reports, the indictment includes a total of 38 counts. Among the most serious are four alleged rapes, as well as physical and psychological abuse of several former partners. According to the investigation, some of the crimes were committed while the victims were asleep or heavily intoxicated.

Police claim to have photo and video evidence. Høiby himself previously admitted that he acted under the influence of cocaine and alcohol and has long had drug problems. If convicted, he faces up to 16 years in prison.

