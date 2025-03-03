Critical shallowing of reservoir deepens water crisis in occupied Mariupol
Kyiv • UNN
The Old Crimean Reservoir, the only source of water for occupied Mariupol, is rapidly becoming shallow. The occupiers are planning to blow up the dams on the Malyi Kalchyk River to fill the reservoir, which could lead to an environmental disaster.
The water supply situation in occupied Mariupol has reached a critical point. The Old Crimean Reservoir, which used to be the main backup source of water for the city, is now experiencing shallowing. This is reported by the Mariupol City Council, UNN reports.
Details
Local media report that the water level in the reservoir is declining rapidly, and we can already talk about serious risks to water supply.
Before the war began, Mariupol received water from two main sources: the Siversky Donets Canal and the Starokrymske Reservoir. However, after the Siverskyi Donets Canal was damaged by the fighting, the city was left with only a backup water supply from the reservoir, which is now gradually drying up.
According to the Center for Occupation Studies, the occupiers plan to blow up dams along the Malyi Kalchyk River to fill the Starokrymske Reservoir.
This solution is not only inefficient, but also environmentally destructive: it will lead to a radical change in the natural balance, turning the surrounding areas of Malyi Kalchyk into a desert
Since yesterday, the occupation authorities have introduced new water supply schedules for residents of Mariupol, but this is not a sufficient solution to the problem.
Recall
At the end of February, occupied Mariupol introduced water supply restrictions to 6 hours a day due to the critical shallowing of the Starokrymskoye reservoir. The city needs 150,000 cubic meters of water daily, while the reservoir can only provide 40,000.