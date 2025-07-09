Crew manning, unit capability building: Syrskyi held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems

$41.850.05
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
02:59 PM
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
01:32 PM
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
01:09 PM
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
12:49 PM
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
11:55 AM
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
July 9, 09:54 AM
Ukraine won the case against Russia at the ECHR: what it's about
July 9, 09:36 AM
Chinese citizens detained for attempting to transfer secret data on the Neptun missile system
Exclusive
July 9, 07:10 AM
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
July 9, 05:59 AM
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
July 9, 05:26 AM
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Tags
Authors
Trump threatened to bomb Moscow if Russia attacked Ukraine - CNNJuly 9, 08:11 AM • 12094 views
Merz on Russia's war against Ukraine: diplomatic means exhaustedJuly 9, 08:28 AM • 80044 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 91654 views
Far from all invaders' "Kinzhal" missiles reached their targets - Air Force spokesmanJuly 9, 09:30 AM • 48616 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 49362 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABU05:01 PM • 461 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreements04:16 PM • 6831 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities02:59 PM • 23108 views
Education for children of military personnel: nuances of admission, benefits, and how to get compensation01:25 PM • 50260 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
12:49 PM • 69805 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Pope Leo XIV
Petro Poroshenko
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 92351 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 239905 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 421596 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 252406 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 362232 views
Mi-8
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Crew manning, unit capability building: Syrskyi held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems, discussing crew manning and unit scaling. He emphasized the importance of interceptor drones and preparing countermeasures against Russian UAVs.

Crew manning, unit capability building: Syrskyi held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems, during which issues of manning and training of crews, scaling up and building the capabilities of units were discussed. Syrskyi wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Manning and training of crews, scaling up and building the capabilities of units – these are the tasks I set following another meeting on the development of unmanned systems. I listened to a substantive report by the new commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Major Robert Brovdi, who has actively and productively taken on the task. The synergy of the USF units and the "Drone Line," combined into a single group, yields good results in terms of targets hit.

- Syrskyi reported.

According to him, other reports concerned manning, building the capabilities of UAV units and training crews; analysis of the effectiveness of using unmanned marine complexes in the Black Sea operational zone; changes in the use of enemy electronic warfare equipment, etc.

Very important at such meetings is the inclusion of combat unit commanders regarding their experience, innovations, and proposals for the battlefield. I fully support the development of the use of interceptor drones. The more we have of them and trained crews, the deeper we echelon the main directions – the more peacefully Ukrainians will sleep in rear cities. At the same time, we see that the enemy is also not standing still, improving, enhancing the characteristics of their strike UAVs, changing tactics, increasingly using fiber optics, artificial intelligence, machine vision for FPV, designing "Geraniums" with a turbojet engine.

- Syrskyi added.

He emphasized that Ukraine is preparing an effective countermeasure against Russian drones.

Recall

112 battles have occurred at the front since the beginning of the current day, up to a third of them - in the Pokrovsk direction.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarTechnologies
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ukraine
Facebook
Tesla
