Crew manning, unit capability building: Syrskyi held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems, during which issues of manning and training of crews, scaling up and building the capabilities of units were discussed. Syrskyi wrote about this on Facebook, as reported by UNN.

Manning and training of crews, scaling up and building the capabilities of units – these are the tasks I set following another meeting on the development of unmanned systems. I listened to a substantive report by the new commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Major Robert Brovdi, who has actively and productively taken on the task. The synergy of the USF units and the "Drone Line," combined into a single group, yields good results in terms of targets hit. - Syrskyi reported.

According to him, other reports concerned manning, building the capabilities of UAV units and training crews; analysis of the effectiveness of using unmanned marine complexes in the Black Sea operational zone; changes in the use of enemy electronic warfare equipment, etc.

Very important at such meetings is the inclusion of combat unit commanders regarding their experience, innovations, and proposals for the battlefield. I fully support the development of the use of interceptor drones. The more we have of them and trained crews, the deeper we echelon the main directions – the more peacefully Ukrainians will sleep in rear cities. At the same time, we see that the enemy is also not standing still, improving, enhancing the characteristics of their strike UAVs, changing tactics, increasingly using fiber optics, artificial intelligence, machine vision for FPV, designing "Geraniums" with a turbojet engine. - Syrskyi added.

He emphasized that Ukraine is preparing an effective countermeasure against Russian drones.

