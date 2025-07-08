Creating conditions for obtaining cheap volunteers: Yermak on the Kremlin's involvement of DPRK troops in the war against Ukraine

Against the backdrop of heavy losses in Ukraine, the Russians have created preconditions for obtaining cheaper volunteers. This became especially noticeable after the Kremlin failed to conceal the participation of DPRK military personnel in the war, wrote Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Yermak, the risk of war between NATO and Russia is quite real, as the Kremlin uses DPRK troops in the war in Europe. He noted: it is unknown where North Korean military personnel in Russian uniforms might end up tomorrow – at the borders of the Baltic countries, in "exercises in Belarus" near other European countries, or in Kaliningrad.

There is only one recipe for stopping threats – weapons and force, as well as economic strikes against Russia and its allies. Threats must be prevented. The cure for Russian terrorism is American weaponry, European and Ukrainian weapons – wrote Yermak.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing CNN, reported that North Korea plans to send an additional 25,000-30,000 military personnel to Russia. They will join the 11,000 soldiers sent last year and may be used in the war against Ukraine.