CPD on the wave of “mining” of state institutions and social infrastructure: “The enemy's goal is to sow panic”
Kyiv • UNN
The Center for Countering Disinformation records massive reports of “mining” of state institutions and social facilities in Ukraine. The enemy's goal is to sow panic. The Center urges people to remain calm and trust official sources.
A wave of reports of “mining” of state institutions and social infrastructure is being recorded across Ukraine. Such actions may be part of the enemy's campaign to destabilize Ukrainian society. UNN reports this with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation.
The Center for Countering Disinformation has been recording a wave of reports of mining of government agencies and social infrastructure. The Center is on the list of “mined” institutions, and the circumstances are currently being investigated. Such actions may be part of the enemy's campaign to destabilize Ukrainian society
The CPA notes that Russian special services have repeatedly resorted to similar measures before as a tool in the hybrid war against our country.
“The enemy's goal is to sow panic and chaos in cities across Ukraine. Stay calm and trust the official sources of information!” the Center calls.
Reports of “bomb threats” have been received at dozens of administrative buildings and educational institutions across Ukraine. Law enforcement officials confirmed the reports in 11 cities.
Police in Kyiv reported that they had received a “bomb threat” at school #217 in Kyiv. Relevant services are investigating.
The National Police says that police are conducting checks at facilities that have received anonymous bomb threats.