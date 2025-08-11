$41.390.07
Exclusive
04:37 PM
Private Label Brands without Myths: How Pharmacy Own-Brand Medicines Reduce Prices and Maintain Quality
Exclusive
02:46 PM
Dangerous Legal Collision: What's Wrong with the Supreme Court's Decision Regarding Concord Bank
12:35 PM
Perseids 2025: how to see the meteor shower of the year despite the bright MoonPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 10:23 AM
"Who else but them, if they are unique" - Nina Yuzhanina on the prospects of aviation enterprises' residency in Defence City
Exclusive
August 11, 09:52 AM
Prosecutor's office to investigate whether the case of NBU chief lawyer Zyma was legally closedPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 07:41 AM
Resumption of airport operations in Ukraine: the Ministry of Community Development named the conditionsPhoto
Exclusive
August 11, 06:00 AM
A week of contrasts and deep processes: horoscope for all Zodiac signs for August 11 – 17Photo
August 11, 05:15 AM
Weapons exports as a step towards Victory
August 10, 08:18 AM
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin and Trump's negotiations might end with
Court upholds verdict: dog killer to spend 7.5 years behind bars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1804 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the verdict against a man who brutally killed a stray dog. The convicted individual will spend 7.5 years in prison, despite an attempt to reduce the sentence.

Court upholds verdict: dog killer to spend 7.5 years behind bars

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the sentence of a 31-year-old man who cruelly treated a stray dog, leading to its death. The convicted man will spend 7.5 years in prison, despite an attempt to reclassify the crime and reduce the punishment, reports the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

With the participation of prosecutors, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Dnipro District Court, which found a 31-year-old Kyiv resident guilty of cruel treatment of a stray dog, which led to the animal's death (Part 3, Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The lawyer and the convicted person asked the court to reclassify the defendant's actions and sentence him to 2 years of imprisonment, but the Kyiv Court of Appeal's decision left the first instance court's verdict unchanged.

Recall

The man, who lived with his cohabitant, her two sons, and their common 11-month-old daughter, brought a stray dog named Milka into the apartment. During a family conflict, he decided to vent his anger on the animal. First, he threw the animal against concrete stairs, after which he kicked it to death. The dog died from the injuries sustained, which was confirmed by conducted examinations. Footage of the cruel treatment of the animal was captured by surveillance cameras in the building.

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergencies
Kyiv