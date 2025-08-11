Court upholds verdict: dog killer to spend 7.5 years behind bars

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the sentence of a 31-year-old man who cruelly treated a stray dog, leading to its death. The convicted man will spend 7.5 years in prison, despite an attempt to reclassify the crime and reduce the punishment, reports the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

With the participation of prosecutors, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the Dnipro District Court, which found a 31-year-old Kyiv resident guilty of cruel treatment of a stray dog, which led to the animal's death (Part 3, Article 299 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The lawyer and the convicted person asked the court to reclassify the defendant's actions and sentence him to 2 years of imprisonment, but the Kyiv Court of Appeal's decision left the first instance court's verdict unchanged.

Recall

The man, who lived with his cohabitant, her two sons, and their common 11-month-old daughter, brought a stray dog named Milka into the apartment. During a family conflict, he decided to vent his anger on the animal. First, he threw the animal against concrete stairs, after which he kicked it to death. The dog died from the injuries sustained, which was confirmed by conducted examinations. Footage of the cruel treatment of the animal was captured by surveillance cameras in the building.