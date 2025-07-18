$41.870.05
Court seizes funds and securities of ex-MP Makeyenko worth over $35 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1962 views

The Office of the Prosecutor General ensured the seizure and transfer to ARMA of funds and securities worth over $35 million USD, which belonged to former People's Deputy Volodymyr Makeyenko. The funds, which were in accounts in a Luxembourg bank, show signs of illegal origin.

Court seizes funds and securities of ex-MP Makeyenko worth over $35 million

The Prosecutor General's Office secured in court the arrest of funds and securities totaling over $35 million belonging to former People's Deputy of Ukraine Volodymyr Makeyenko. The funds have been transferred to ARMA's management, UNN reports.

At the request of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, on July 15, the court granted the request to transfer funds and securities totaling over $35 million, equivalent to UAH 1.5 billion, to the management of the National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets (ARMA). These funds were previously held in a Luxembourg bank and, within the framework of criminal proceedings, were transferred to the Asset Management Bureau of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

- stated in the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The direct owner of these funds is a former people's deputy of the I, III – VII convocations, who also served as the head of the Kyiv City State Administration, as well as a number of offshore companies controlled by him.

And although law enforcement officers do not name the ex-people's deputy, UNN learned that it is about Volodymyr Makeyenko.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, being a resident of Ukraine, the ex-people's deputy conducted a hidden business abroad, in particular, he controlled a number of offshore companies (including those registered in the Republic of Panama, Hong Kong, the Republic of Cyprus, the British Virgin Islands), which annually brought him income. However, the people's deputy did not make mandatory tax payments to the state budget of Ukraine.

The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) has seized the assets and finances of sanctioned oligarch Zhevago in Kyiv 08.05.25, 15:35 • 9326 views

The relevant assets, which show signs of illegal origin, have been seized within the framework of criminal proceedings on charges of tax evasion on a particularly large scale, which is being carried out by the SBI under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office and operational support of the SBU.

The Prosecutor General's Office is taking further procedural measures to establish all circumstances of the former parliamentarian's illegal activities and to compensate the state for damages caused by his criminal offenses.

Recall

In September 2024, the State Bureau of Investigation notified Makeyenko of suspicion of tax evasion. According to the investigation, the ex-people's deputy received income of over UAH 378 million abroad during 2011-2018. He did not pay personal income tax and military levy on this amount, totaling UAH 71.4 million.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

