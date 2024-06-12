Court reverses decision to reinstate Bohdan Lviv as a Supreme Court judge

The Sixth Administrative Court of Appeal overturned the decision of the first instance to reinstate judge Bohdan Lviv, UNN reports with reference to Graty.

Details

According to the newspaper, the judges upheld the appeal of the Supreme Court and refused to reinstate Bohdan Lviv as a judge of the Supreme Court and to pay him his salary for the period of forced absence.

Add

In September 2022, journalists of the Schemes program reported that Bohdan Lviv, who was then the head of the Economic Court of Cassation within the Supreme Court, had Russian citizenship.

In October, Lviv was dismissed from the staff of the Supreme Court on the basis of a letter from the Security Service of Ukraine to verify his Russian citizenship.

Lviv disagreed with the dismissal and appealed to the Supreme Court. The Kyiv District Administrative Court considered the claim and upheld it, arguing that the SBU letter was not sufficient evidence. The Supreme Court disagreed and appealed.