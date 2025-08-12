$41.450.06
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
01:29 PM • 7514 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
12:50 PM • 12686 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
12:25 PM • 27953 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
11:50 AM • 29813 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Exclusive
09:50 AM • 34944 views
Shareholders of Concord Bank deprived of access to justice - lawyers
09:30 AM • 22435 views
"Annexation of territories is not Putin's ultimate goal": Podolyak pointed to the only path to lasting peace
09:00 AM • 17063 views
"We support Trump's resolve and must take positions that will not allow Russia to deceive the world": Zelenskyy thanked European leaders and revealed Russia's plans
August 12, 08:17 AM • 13932 views
"Infiltration does not mean gaining control of territories": OTG "Donetsk" announced defensive battles and the destruction of infiltrating enemy forces
August 12, 06:06 AM • 14927 views
Russian troops launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one killed and 11 wounded reported - Ground Forces
Court lifts house arrest from Klitschko's deputy Volodymyr Prokopiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

Kyiv Deputy Mayor Volodymyr Prokopiv has been released from round-the-clock house arrest, and his electronic bracelet has been removed. He had been under arrest for almost four months.

Court lifts house arrest from Klitschko's deputy Volodymyr Prokopiv

Volodymyr Prokopiv, Deputy Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko, has been released from round-the-clock house arrest and had his electronic bracelet removed after almost four months. He wrote about this on his Facebook page, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, by court decision, my round-the-clock house arrest and electronic bracelet were lifted, and this is good news. Almost 4 months at home with this "thing" cannot be called a pleasant period in life, especially since I did not commit any crimes

- the post reads.

The official added that his goal is "to have all suspicions and unfair accusations against me dropped" and promised to continue working on this.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Volodymyr Prokopiv, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for the exercise of self-governing powers, was suspended from duty and served with a notice of suspicion.

At the time, a Bihus.Info investigation stated that Volodymyr Prokopiv's relatives had acquired numerous real estate properties during his work in the Kyiv City Council and Kyiv City State Administration. The acquisitions include apartments, offices, and commercial premises in prestigious areas of the capital.

Later, the Holosiivskyi District Court sent him under round-the-clock house arrest with an electronic bracelet. He was also suspected of organizing schemes for the illegal transfer of draft dodgers to Europe.

Alona Utkina

