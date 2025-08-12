Court lifts house arrest from Klitschko's deputy Volodymyr Prokopiv

Volodymyr Prokopiv, Deputy Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko, has been released from round-the-clock house arrest and had his electronic bracelet removed after almost four months. He wrote about this on his Facebook page, as reported by UNN.

Details

Today, by court decision, my round-the-clock house arrest and electronic bracelet were lifted, and this is good news. Almost 4 months at home with this "thing" cannot be called a pleasant period in life, especially since I did not commit any crimes - the post reads.

The official added that his goal is "to have all suspicions and unfair accusations against me dropped" and promised to continue working on this.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Volodymyr Prokopiv, Deputy Head of the Kyiv City State Administration for the exercise of self-governing powers, was suspended from duty and served with a notice of suspicion.

At the time, a Bihus.Info investigation stated that Volodymyr Prokopiv's relatives had acquired numerous real estate properties during his work in the Kyiv City Council and Kyiv City State Administration. The acquisitions include apartments, offices, and commercial premises in prestigious areas of the capital.

Later, the Holosiivskyi District Court sent him under round-the-clock house arrest with an electronic bracelet. He was also suspected of organizing schemes for the illegal transfer of draft dodgers to Europe.