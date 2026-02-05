Court in Baku sentences former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh

$43.170.02
51.030.08
ukenru
10:18 AM • 3026 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 8224 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
09:53 AM • 6148 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
09:33 AM • 9312 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
09:26 AM • 8892 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
09:20 AM • 7590 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
07:22 AM • 10419 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
February 4, 09:10 PM • 18721 views
Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy
February 4, 08:17 PM • 29247 views
There is a risk that power outage schedules may worsen - Shmyhal
February 4, 07:40 PM • 22510 views
International Criminal Court receives request to arrest Russian officials for strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
5.2m/s
85%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Melania Trump continues talks with Putin on the return of deported Ukrainian childrenFebruary 5, 03:05 AM • 4358 views
AFU destroyed 770 occupiers and 60 artillery systems in a day - General StaffPhotoFebruary 5, 04:49 AM • 4834 views
Silver plummets again: 17% drop negates market recovery attempts; gold also fallsPhotoFebruary 5, 05:01 AM • 11919 views
Russian drone attack on Kyiv: high-rise buildings damaged, casualties reportedPhoto05:37 AM • 13203 views
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhoto07:12 AM • 11740 views
Publications
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 8230 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 44913 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 75369 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 75626 views
Violation of military rights: where and with what complaints can one turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 114517 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Mykhailo Fedorov
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Abu Dhabi
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 22716 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 12902 views
Melovin's burning piano, Jamala's magical tree, and Ziferblat's prayer bird: how much Ukrainian artists' Eurovision trips costVideoFebruary 4, 06:16 PM • 12744 views
"I burst into tears": Natalia Mohylevska responded to criticism regarding the upbringing of her daughtersPhotoFebruary 4, 05:19 PM • 15806 views
McG's Film with Chris Pratt Reveals Release Date and First StillsPhotoFebruary 4, 04:32 PM • 14015 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Starlink

Court in Baku sentences former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh

Kyiv • UNN

 • 466 views

Baku military court sentenced former leaders of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic. Among them are the ex-president, commander of the armed forces, and other high-ranking officials.

Court in Baku sentences former leaders of Nagorno-Karabakh

The military court of Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, has handed down sentences to former leaders of the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic." Among them are a former president, commander of armed formations, parliament speaker, and foreign minister, UNN reports, citing Radio Free Europe's Azerbaijani service.

Details

Sentenced to life imprisonment were:

  • former president of the unrecognized republic, Arayik Harutyunyan;
    • former commander of the NKR army, Levon Mnatsakanyan;
      • former deputy army commander, David Manukyan;
        • former speaker of the NKR parliament, David Ishkhanyan;
          • former head of the NKR Ministry of Foreign Affairs, David Babayan.

            Two other former leaders of the "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" - Arkady Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan - were sentenced to 20 years. At the time of the verdict, they were 65 years old: according to the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, such individuals cannot be sentenced to life imprisonment.

            In total, there are 15 defendants in the case, including Ruben Vardanyan, the state minister of unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh. All of them were detained in 2023 after the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh came under Azerbaijani control.

            In Baku, the defendants are accused, among other things, of preparing and waging an aggressive war, violating the laws and customs of war, genocide, financing terrorism, violent seizure of power, and murder.

            Context

            The conflict between Armenians and Azerbaijanis over Nagorno-Karabakh has continued since the collapse of the Russian Empire. Independent states emerged on its territory, including the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the Democratic Republic of Armenia, and the Georgian Democratic Republic.

            In the early 1920s, the territories of the three Transcaucasian states were occupied by troops of Soviet Russia, and subsequently, the Transcaucasian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic was formed. In 1922, it became one of the founders of the Soviet Union along with other Soviet republics - the RSFSR, the Ukrainian SSR, and the Byelorussian SSR.

            In 1936, the TSFSR disintegrated into separate Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Georgian Soviet republics. And although ethnic Armenians constituted the majority of the population in Nagorno-Karabakh, this territory remained under the control of Azerbaijan - first independent, and then Soviet.

            In the late 1980s, when national liberation movements of peoples intensified in the USSR, the residents of Karabakh advocated for transferring from Azerbaijan to Armenia. The Azerbaijani leadership, as well as the central government of the Soviet Union led by Mikhail Gorbachev, opposed this.

            The conflict between Azerbaijanis and Armenians escalated into hostilities after the collapse of the USSR. During the first war (1992-1994), Armenians managed to occupy Nagorno-Karabakh and several adjacent districts of Azerbaijan. Hundreds of thousands of people, mainly ethnic Azerbaijanis, became refugees and internally displaced persons.

            The "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" was not officially recognized by any UN country, including Armenia. In 1993, the UN adopted four resolutions demanding the withdrawal of Armenian military formations from Karabakh and recognizing the territory as part of Azerbaijan.

            In the 2000s and 2010s, local armed clashes occurred in Karabakh, and in the autumn of 2020, a second full-scale war took place. At that time, Azerbaijan regained control over the areas around Nagorno-Karabakh and captured the ancient and symbolically significant city of Shusha (Shushi in Armenian - ed.). The day after the capture of Shusha, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a statement on a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the terms of the agreement, Armenia and Azerbaijan retained the territories where their troops were located at the time of signing the document. Russian "peacekeepers" were deployed along the line of contact.

            In 2023, after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Azerbaijan conducted a new military operation in Karabakh. It ended with the capitulation of the authorities of the self-proclaimed republic and the full establishment of Azerbaijani authority in the region. The absolute majority of the Armenian population left Karabakh.

            Recall

            Armenia and Azerbaijan initialed a peace agreement in the USA. The treaty provides for the rejection of territorial claims and the obligation not to resort to force.

            Yevhen Ustimenko

            PoliticsNews of the World
            War in Ukraine
            Life imprisonment
            Skirmishes
            Vladimir Putin
            Baku
            Radio Liberty
            Ilham Aliyev
            United Nations
            Armenia
            Azerbaijan
            United States
            Georgia