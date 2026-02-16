Court finally ordered the demolition of illegal car wash and tire service on the banks of the Lybid River in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Courts of all instances ordered the demolition of an illegal car wash and tire service with an area of almost 300 sq. m on the banks of the Lybid River. The Supreme Court dismissed the cassation appeal, confirming the return of land worth UAH 9 million to the Kyiv community.
Following a lawsuit by environmental prosecutors, courts established the fact of illegal construction in the coastal protection zone of the Lybid River. Without proper permits, capital structures – a car wash and a tire service station with a total area of almost 300 square meters – were erected there. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.
Courts of all instances agreed with the prosecutor's arguments that the development of the protected lands of the Lybid River with a car wash and tire service station contradicts the requirements of land and water legislation, and also leads to negative environmental consequences.
By the resolution of the Supreme Court dated February 10, 2026, the cassation appeal of the defendant was left unsatisfied, and the court decisions to satisfy the prosecutor's claim for the demolition of unauthorized construction and the return of valuable land worth almost nine million hryvnias to the territorial community of Kyiv were left unchanged.
The elimination of illegal construction also corresponds to the measures provided for by the Concept of Regeneration of the Lybid River in the capital.
