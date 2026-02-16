Court finally ordered the demolition of illegal car wash and tire service on the banks of the Lybid River in Kyiv

$43.100.11
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 2006 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
02:18 PM • 6706 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 16620 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 17642 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 37261 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 23808 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 28272 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 34522 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37134 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Popular news
Russia claims Switzerland will ensure safe passage for Russian delegation to Geneva talksFebruary 16, 07:52 AM • 4618 views
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weatherVideoFebruary 16, 08:28 AM • 24114 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 13335 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhoto01:28 PM • 18945 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 11174 views
Publications
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhoto02:10 PM • 11311 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 16623 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 37263 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 76900 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 126582 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Musician
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Switzerland
UNN Lite
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 588 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musician01:26 PM • 13462 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 25681 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 29410 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 37286 views
Court finally ordered the demolition of illegal car wash and tire service on the banks of the Lybid River in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Courts of all instances ordered the demolition of an illegal car wash and tire service with an area of almost 300 sq. m on the banks of the Lybid River. The Supreme Court dismissed the cassation appeal, confirming the return of land worth UAH 9 million to the Kyiv community.

Court finally ordered the demolition of illegal car wash and tire service on the banks of the Lybid River in Kyiv

Following a lawsuit by environmental prosecutors, courts established the fact of illegal construction in the coastal protection zone of the Lybid River. Without proper permits, capital structures – a car wash and a tire service station with a total area of almost 300 square meters – were erected there. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Courts of all instances agreed with the prosecutor's arguments that the development of the protected lands of the Lybid River with a car wash and tire service station contradicts the requirements of land and water legislation, and also leads to negative environmental consequences.

- the report says.

By the resolution of the Supreme Court dated February 10, 2026, the cassation appeal of the defendant was left unsatisfied, and the court decisions to satisfy the prosecutor's claim for the demolition of unauthorized construction and the return of valuable land worth almost nine million hryvnias to the territorial community of Kyiv were left unchanged.

The elimination of illegal construction also corresponds to the measures provided for by the Concept of Regeneration of the Lybid River in the capital.

In Kyiv, officials of utility companies received 12 suspicions in investigations related to winter road maintenance13.02.26, 20:19 • 11232 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Real estate
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Kyiv