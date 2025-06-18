Court extended the arrest of MP Shevchenko 18 June 2025

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of People's Deputy Yevheniy Shevchenko, suspected of treason, until August 14. UNN was informed about this by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the court extended the pre-trial detention measure for the People's Deputy until August 14.

MP Shevchenko was notified of a new suspicion

Additions

In November 2024, People's Deputy Shevchenko was notified of suspicion of treason.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the GUR, stated that People's Deputy Yevheniy Shevchenko, who called on the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to start a dialogue with Russia, is not an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

On November 7 of the same year, People's Deputy Shevchenko, in his Telegram channel, called on the President of Ukraine to negotiate with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In addition, Shevchenko advocated for the return to the session hall of People's Deputies suspected of treason.

In 2022, Shevchenko presented a GUR Ministry of Defense certificate as proof that he truly serves in intelligence.

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak responded to the deputy, noting that "some People's Deputies seem to be confused about issues of national security, national interests, and the future of the country."