Court extended the arrest of MP Shevchenko 18 June 2025

$41.530.01
48.020.05
ukenru
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 1422 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 23978 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 28603 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
09:18 AM • 50781 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM • 100815 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM • 64843 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
June 18, 03:00 AM • 76043 views
June 18 declared a Day of Mourning in Kyiv for those killed in the Russian attack
June 17, 04:49 PM • 104366 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 221318 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 223979 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5.5m/s
40%
749mm
Popular news
Russian strike on Kyiv: death toll rises to 21June 18, 04:45 AM • 100298 views
Flights to tourist Bali canceled after volcano eruption in IndonesiaJune 18, 05:19 AM • 24754 views
The ARMA reform is to be: The Rada supported the bill in the second reading 09:07 AM • 50567 views
The US will decide the fate of the war between Iran and Israel in the coming days - ABC News11:20 AM • 38089 views
RF attack on Kyiv: Ten cats rescued from the rubble12:54 PM • 14648 views
Publications
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma01:36 PM • 13569 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 23968 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for UkraineJune 17, 03:35 PM • 155082 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy MenuJune 16, 09:40 AM • 381855 views
"Full stuffing" for UAH 2.8 million: ARMA wants to update the fleet with a top Hyundai at the expense of taxpayersJune 16, 09:34 AM • 428132 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yaroslav Zheleznyak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mikhail Fedorov
Narendra Modi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Iran
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 94310 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 151654 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 162643 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 221442 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119071 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Financial Times
The New York Times
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Court extended the arrest of MP Shevchenko 18 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 978 views

The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv kept MP Yevheniy Shevchenko, suspected of treason, in custody. The pre-trial restriction has been extended until August 14.

Court extended the arrest of MP Shevchenko

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of People's Deputy Yevheniy Shevchenko, suspected of treason, until August 14. UNN was informed about this by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the court extended the pre-trial detention measure for the People's Deputy until August 14.

MP Shevchenko was notified of a new suspicion13.06.25, 13:19 • 2768 views

Additions

In November 2024, People's Deputy Shevchenko was notified of suspicion of treason.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the GUR, stated that People's Deputy Yevheniy Shevchenko, who called on the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to start a dialogue with Russia, is not an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

On November 7 of the same year, People's Deputy Shevchenko, in his Telegram channel, called on the President of Ukraine to negotiate with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In addition, Shevchenko advocated for the return to the session hall of People's Deputies suspected of treason.

In 2022, Shevchenko presented a GUR Ministry of Defense certificate as proof that he truly serves in intelligence.

Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak responded to the deputy, noting that "some People's Deputies seem to be confused about issues of national security, national interests, and the future of the country."

If in their minds national interests equal Ukraine's defeat, then they are making a big mistake in Russia's interests. Ukraine's victory plan, the Peace Formula – this is the path to justice

Yermak stated.
Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyPoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9