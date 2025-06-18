Court extended the arrest of MP Shevchenko 18 June 2025
Kyiv • UNN
The Pechersky District Court of Kyiv kept MP Yevheniy Shevchenko, suspected of treason, in custody. The pre-trial restriction has been extended until August 14.
The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of People's Deputy Yevheniy Shevchenko, suspected of treason, until August 14. UNN was informed about this by the Office of the Prosecutor General.
Details
The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the court extended the pre-trial detention measure for the People's Deputy until August 14.
Additions
In November 2024, People's Deputy Shevchenko was notified of suspicion of treason.
Andriy Yusov, a representative of the GUR, stated that People's Deputy Yevheniy Shevchenko, who called on the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy to start a dialogue with Russia, is not an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate.
On November 7 of the same year, People's Deputy Shevchenko, in his Telegram channel, called on the President of Ukraine to negotiate with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. In addition, Shevchenko advocated for the return to the session hall of People's Deputies suspected of treason.
In 2022, Shevchenko presented a GUR Ministry of Defense certificate as proof that he truly serves in intelligence.
Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak responded to the deputy, noting that "some People's Deputies seem to be confused about issues of national security, national interests, and the future of the country."
If in their minds national interests equal Ukraine's defeat, then they are making a big mistake in Russia's interests. Ukraine's victory plan, the Peace Formula – this is the path to justice