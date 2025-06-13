$41.490.02
MP Shevchenko was notified of a new suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1230 views

The Office of the Prosecutor General announced a change in the suspicion of MP Yevhen Shevchenko and announced a new suspicion of treason committed under martial law. He spread Russian narratives.

MP Shevchenko was notified of a new suspicion

People's Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko was notified of a change in the previously reported suspicion and of a new suspicion of treason. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the People's Deputy of Ukraine was notified of a change in the previously reported suspicion and of a new suspicion of treason committed under martial law (Part 1 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the Office of the Prosecutor General said in a statement.

According to the investigation, the people's deputy systematically disseminated the narratives of the aggressor state in his speeches and interviews. By disseminating specially selected information and using various forms of manipulation, he, according to the Office of the Prosecutor General, voiced distorted facts about Ukraine's foreign and domestic policy, influencing the consciousness and opinion of citizens.

The suspect is reported to have posted statements on social networks aimed at harming Ukraine's information security, thereby assisting the Russian Federation in conducting subversive activities against Ukraine.

In his speeches and posts, he allegedly distorted facts and events, creating informational pretexts for anti-Ukrainian and anti-Western sentiments.

Currently, prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General have served the suspect with a motion to extend the period of detention without bail.

Addition

In November 2024, People's Deputy Shevchenko was informed of suspicion of treason.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, stated that People's Deputy Yevheniy Shevchenko, who called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to start a dialogue with Russia, is not an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

On November 7 of the same year, People's Deputy Shevchenko called on the President of Ukraine to negotiate with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on his Telegram channel. In addition, Shevchenko called for the return to the session hall of people's deputies suspected of treason.

In 2022, Shevchenko provided a certificate from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine as proof that he was indeed serving in intelligence.

The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, responded to the deputy, noting that "some people's deputies seem to be confused about issues of national security, national interests and the future of the country." "If national interests in their heads = Ukraine's defeat, then they are making a big mistake in the interests of the Russian Federation. Ukraine's Victory Plan, the Formula for Peace - this is the path to justice," Yermak said.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
