Court considers appeal in case of Irpin mayor Markushyn: a number of MPs and military are ready to bail him out

The court is considering an appeal in the case of Irpin Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn, who was remanded in custody until March 22 by Kyiv's Pechersk Court in the case of the mayor's travel abroad. MP Olga Vasilevska-Smaglyuk, businessman Garik Korogodsky, and a number of military personnel are ready to bail Markushyn out. This was reported by Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Addendum

In January, Kyiv's Pechersk Court remanded the mayor of Irpin, Kyiv region, in custody until March 22. Markushyn himself calls the case against him "politicized and ordered".

This is a case related to the travel abroad of the mayor of Irpin from August 24 to August 30, 2022. According to law enforcement, Markushyn allegedly went to Italy not to help the military, but to see his 2-year-old son.

