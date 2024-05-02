Irpin city council searched for salaries and bonuses for officials: what is known

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93367 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109627 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152363 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156188 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252256 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174570 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165762 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148395 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226897 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40468 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74930 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 43037 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35748 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68354 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252256 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226897 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212863 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238565 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225279 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93367 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68354 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74930 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113314 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114194 views
Actual
Irpin city council searched for salaries and bonuses for officials: what is known

Irpin city council searched for salaries and bonuses for officials: what is known

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26170 views

Law enforcement officers searched the premises of the Irpin City Council as part of a criminal investigation into the misappropriation of funds through overstated salaries and bonuses for city council officials.

Today, on May 2, law enforcement officers conducted searches in the premises of the Irpin City Council as part of criminal proceedings regarding the calculation of salaries and bonuses for city council officials. This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region, according to UNN.

Details

According to the police, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office registered a criminal proceeding on the grounds of Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code "Misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office committed under martial law." A deputy of the Irpin City Council sent a corresponding appeal to the prosecutor's office.

Investigators began checking information about excessively inflated salaries and bonuses of the city executive committee officials.

"As part of the pre-trial investigation, today the police of Kyiv region announced two rulings of the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv for temporary access to the belongings and documents of certain officials at the premises of the Irpin City Council. The police did not conduct any other investigative actions in the administrative building of the city council or in the executive committee. Investigative actions were not carried out directly in the office and at the place of residence of the mayor of Irpin," the statement said.

Context

On May 1, Irpin City Council deputy Artem Gurin posted on his Facebook page that the nephew of former mayor Volodymyr Karpliuk, the first deputy mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, Andriy Kravchuk, may be involved in the "cutting" of budget funds during the restoration of the city's school.

"At my request, a pre-trial investigation was initiated under Article 191, part 4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (CCU), with the number 42024112320000037 dated April 24. "Misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office" on the fact of signing the act of work performed on the basis of transferring local budget funds to the contractor Academy of Construction Expertise LLC for actually unperformed work on the development of project documentation and expertise under direct contracts bypassing the tender procedure," Gurin writes.

He notedthat in 2023, the Irpin City Council began designing the reconstruction of a sports school. As part of the reconstruction, the city was to receive a swimming pool. The contract was signed by Andriy Kravchuk. As it turned out, the money was transferred, the act was signed, but the pool was "forgotten".

Yesterday, the mayor of Irpin signed a decree suspending Andriy Kravchuk from exercising his powers for the period of the internal investigation, while maintaining mandatory salary payments.

Markushyn also ordered an internal investigation and formed a commission.

Today, the media began to spread information about alleged searches at the residences of Irpin Mayor Markushyn, Head of the Human Resources Department Tamara Khalaim, and Chief Accountant Khrystyna Hluzanets.

The media reported that during the searches, documentation was seized on the withdrawal of UAH 17 million from the Irpin city budget in 2023 due to the accrual of inflated salaries to a certain number of employees of the executive committee.

Later, Oleksandr Markushyn said in a video message that the information about the searches at his place was not true, and that this fake was launched by the ITV agency and spread by paid publications and telegram channels.

"I officially declare that no searches have been conducted at my place to date. Why are you writing this? Because you are writing this on the instructions of your bosses. I just don't understand how you can dislike your hometown-hero Irpin so much that you would throw mud at it on the instructions of some people who the whole city knows about and have long been evaluated," said Markushin.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising