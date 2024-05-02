Irpin city council searched for salaries and bonuses for officials: what is known

Today, on May 2, law enforcement officers conducted searches in the premises of the Irpin City Council as part of criminal proceedings regarding the calculation of salaries and bonuses for city council officials. This was reported by the police of the Kyiv region, according to UNN.

Details

According to the police, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office registered a criminal proceeding on the grounds of Part 4 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code "Misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office committed under martial law." A deputy of the Irpin City Council sent a corresponding appeal to the prosecutor's office.

Investigators began checking information about excessively inflated salaries and bonuses of the city executive committee officials.

"As part of the pre-trial investigation, today the police of Kyiv region announced two rulings of the Sviatoshynskyi District Court of Kyiv for temporary access to the belongings and documents of certain officials at the premises of the Irpin City Council. The police did not conduct any other investigative actions in the administrative building of the city council or in the executive committee. Investigative actions were not carried out directly in the office and at the place of residence of the mayor of Irpin," the statement said.

Context

On May 1, Irpin City Council deputy Artem Gurin posted on his Facebook page that the nephew of former mayor Volodymyr Karpliuk, the first deputy mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Markushyn, Andriy Kravchuk, may be involved in the "cutting" of budget funds during the restoration of the city's school.

"At my request, a pre-trial investigation was initiated under Article 191, part 4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (CCU), with the number 42024112320000037 dated April 24. "Misappropriation, embezzlement or seizure of property through abuse of office" on the fact of signing the act of work performed on the basis of transferring local budget funds to the contractor Academy of Construction Expertise LLC for actually unperformed work on the development of project documentation and expertise under direct contracts bypassing the tender procedure," Gurin writes.

He notedthat in 2023, the Irpin City Council began designing the reconstruction of a sports school. As part of the reconstruction, the city was to receive a swimming pool. The contract was signed by Andriy Kravchuk. As it turned out, the money was transferred, the act was signed, but the pool was "forgotten".

Yesterday, the mayor of Irpin signed a decree suspending Andriy Kravchuk from exercising his powers for the period of the internal investigation, while maintaining mandatory salary payments.

Markushyn also ordered an internal investigation and formed a commission.

Today, the media began to spread information about alleged searches at the residences of Irpin Mayor Markushyn, Head of the Human Resources Department Tamara Khalaim, and Chief Accountant Khrystyna Hluzanets.

The media reported that during the searches, documentation was seized on the withdrawal of UAH 17 million from the Irpin city budget in 2023 due to the accrual of inflated salaries to a certain number of employees of the executive committee.

Later, Oleksandr Markushyn said in a video message that the information about the searches at his place was not true, and that this fake was launched by the ITV agency and spread by paid publications and telegram channels.

"I officially declare that no searches have been conducted at my place to date. Why are you writing this? Because you are writing this on the instructions of your bosses. I just don't understand how you can dislike your hometown-hero Irpin so much that you would throw mud at it on the instructions of some people who the whole city knows about and have long been evaluated," said Markushin.