Court blocks Trump's executive order banning US birthright citizenship

A federal judge in the United States has imposed a 14-day ban on the implementation of the executive order restricting American citizenship by birthright, which President Donald Trump signed on January 20. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

According to CNN, on January 23, federal judge John Kougenour said that President Donald Trump's executive order to eliminate birthright citizenship is “clearly unconstitutional” and issued a temporary restraining order to block it.

Thus, a federal judge granted the request of Washington Attorney General Nick Brown and three others, led by the Democratic Party, for an emergency order to ban Trump's decree restricting US citizenship by birthright for 14 days.

I have been a judge for more than four decades and I cannot recall a single case in which the issue at hand was as clear as this one - John Kougenour, federal judge.

“Where were the lawyers” when the decision to sign the decree was made, the judge asked.

It is noted that the states led by the Democratic Party are seeking a temporary blockade because Trump's executive order is a gross violation of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees citizenship to all children born in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction.

The attorneys general of 22 states have filed a lawsuit to block President Donald Trump's move to end the century-old immigration practice known as birthright citizenship.