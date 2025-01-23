Court blocks Trump's executive order banning US birthright citizenship

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 85895 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100170 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108093 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 110977 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131529 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103743 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135327 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103778 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113436 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116995 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Court blocks Trump's executive order banning US birthright citizenship

Court blocks Trump's executive order banning US birthright citizenship

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38063 views

Federal Judge John Kougenour imposed a 14-day ban on the implementation of Trump's executive order restricting American citizenship by birthright. The judge called the decree “clearly unconstitutional” and granted the request of the Washington Attorney General.

A federal judge in the United States has imposed a 14-day ban on the implementation of the executive order restricting American citizenship by birthright, which President Donald Trump signed on January 20. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

According to CNN, on January 23, federal judge John Kougenour said that President Donald Trump's executive order to eliminate birthright citizenship is “clearly unconstitutional” and issued a temporary restraining order to block it.

Thus, a federal judge granted the request of Washington Attorney General Nick Brown and three others, led by the Democratic Party, for an emergency order to ban Trump's decree restricting US citizenship by birthright for 14 days.

I have been a judge for more than four decades and I cannot recall a single case in which the issue at hand was as clear as this one

- John Kougenour, federal judge.

“Where were the lawyers” when the decision to sign the decree was made, the judge asked.

It is noted that the states led by the Democratic Party are seeking a temporary blockade because Trump's executive order is a gross violation of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which guarantees citizenship to all children born in the United States and subject to its jurisdiction.

Recall

The attorneys general of 22 states have filed a lawsuit to block President Donald Trump's move to end the century-old immigration practice known as birthright citizenship.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

democratic-party-united-statesDemocratic Party (United States)
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

