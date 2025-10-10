Court arrested prosecutor of Prosecutor General's Office with possibility of bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded in custody a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office, suspected of mediating a $3.5 million bribe to HACC judges for closing a case, with the possibility of bail in the amount of over UAH 4 million.

This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

By court decision, the suspect was remanded in custody with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of over UAH 4 million. - the report says.

It was reported that SAP insisted on applying a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail of over UAH 8 million to the suspect.

Context

On October 9, it was reported that under the procedural guidance of a SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives exposed a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office and lawyers for allegedly inciting to provide a $3,500,000 undue benefit for closing a criminal proceeding being investigated by NABU detectives.

The funds were allegedly to be transferred to SAP prosecutors and HACC judges for making an appropriate decision. Subsequently, the Prosecutor General's Office reacted to the investigative actions carried out by NABU and SAP employees regarding the PGO prosecutor.

It is noted that at the height of the investigation into the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, actions against the prosecutor begin, which raise reasonable doubts about their objectivity.

The Prosecutor General's Office also provided clarification regarding the searches conducted by NABU detectives at two prosecutors. In particular, it is emphasized that the PGO prosecutor is suspected of mediating a $3.5 million bribe to HACC judges. He himself could not demand or close the case, as he is not the procedural head in it.

On October 9, NABU and SAP notified a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office and lawyers, exposed for allegedly inciting to provide a bribe of $3.5 million, of suspicion.

Magamedrasulov's case

On July 21, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is suspected of aiding Russia.

The next day, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Ruslan Magamedrasulov in custody. The Security Service of Ukraine stated that information about alleged political motives for detaining NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov is untrue.

The service also claims that all rumors that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was allegedly documenting one of the well-known Ukrainian businessmen are untrue. Recently, new evidence in the case of high-ranking NABU official Magamedrasulov was published.