Court arrested prosecutor of Prosecutor General's Office with possibility of bail

$41.510.10
48.210.07
ukenru
02:10 PM • 2348 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 4780 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 9528 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
10:53 AM • 21987 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 27390 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:08 AM • 16933 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18067 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 17909 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25665 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 45498 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.3m/s
71%
747mm
Popular news
Russian night attack left up to 28,000 families without electricity in Kyiv region: consequences shownPhotoVideoOctober 10, 05:21 AM • 19317 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - UkrenergoOctober 10, 06:38 AM • 25516 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhoto09:18 AM • 17732 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy09:38 AM • 16825 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideo10:04 AM • 12858 views
Publications
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto01:35 PM • 9546 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo10:53 AM • 21994 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?09:44 AM • 27397 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 78519 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 82981 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Li Qiang
Kim Jong Un
Andriy Sadovyi
Petro Poroshenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie11:09 AM • 10162 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideo10:04 AM • 12896 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhoto09:18 AM • 17766 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 78519 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 33552 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Hand grenade
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
Audi Q5

Court arrested prosecutor of Prosecutor General's Office with possibility of bail

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1106 views

The High Anti-Corruption Court arrested a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office, suspected of mediating a bribe to HACC judges. The bail amount is over 4 million hryvnias, although the SAP insisted on 8 million UAH.

Court arrested prosecutor of Prosecutor General's Office with possibility of bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded in custody a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office, suspected of mediating a $3.5 million bribe to HACC judges for closing a case, with the possibility of bail in the amount of over UAH 4 million.

This was reported by UNN with reference to SAP.

Details

By court decision, the suspect was remanded in custody with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of over UAH 4 million.

- the report says. 

It was reported that SAP insisted on applying a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail of over UAH 8 million to the suspect.   

Context

On October 9, it was reported that under the procedural guidance of a SAP prosecutor, NABU detectives exposed a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office and lawyers for allegedly inciting to provide a $3,500,000 undue benefit for closing a criminal proceeding being investigated by NABU detectives.

The funds were allegedly to be transferred to SAP prosecutors and HACC judges for making an appropriate decision.  Subsequently, the Prosecutor General's Office reacted to the investigative actions carried out by NABU and SAP employees regarding the PGO prosecutor.

It is noted that at the height of the investigation into the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, actions against the prosecutor begin, which raise reasonable doubts about their objectivity.  

 The Prosecutor General's Office also provided clarification regarding the searches conducted by NABU detectives at two prosecutors. In particular, it is emphasized that the PGO prosecutor is suspected of mediating a $3.5 million bribe to HACC judges. He himself could not demand or close the case, as he is not the procedural head in it. 

On October 9, NABU and SAP notified a prosecutor of the Prosecutor General's Office and lawyers, exposed for allegedly inciting to provide a bribe of $3.5 million, of suspicion.  

Magamedrasulov's case

On July 21, the Prosecutor General's Office, together with the SBU, detained Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of one of the territorial departments of detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He is suspected of aiding Russia.  

The next day, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded Ruslan Magamedrasulov in custody. The Security Service of Ukraine stated that information about alleged political motives for detaining NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov is untrue.

The service also claims that all rumors that Ruslan Magamedrasulov was allegedly documenting one of the well-known Ukrainian businessmen are untrue. Recently, new evidence in the case of high-ranking NABU official Magamedrasulov was published. 

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv