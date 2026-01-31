Course for Milan-Cortina 2026: Ukrainian athletes set off for the Olympics in Italy

A solemn send-off for Ukrainian athletes, who will soon represent the country at the main quadrennial competitions in Italy, took place at the Olympic House. This year, 46 athletes will represent Ukraine at the Olympics – the largest number of licenses in the last 16 years. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee, according to UNN.

Details

A significant event took place at the Olympic House – a solemn send-off for Ukrainian athletes, who will soon represent the country at the main quadrennial competitions in Italy. The event united the Olympic family, government representatives, and partners around a common goal – supporting Ukrainian sports in extremely difficult times. - the report says.

President of the NOC of Ukraine Vadym Guttsait and Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi emphasized: every performance of our national team is a powerful signal to the world about our will to win.

The NOC added that this year's send-off was special:

record team: 46 athletes will represent Ukraine at the Olympics – the largest number of licenses in the last 16 years;

teleconference of invincibility: athletes who are at the final training camps abroad joined the ceremony online;

philatelic premiere: together with JSC "Ukrposhta", the postal block "Spirit and Strength of Ukraine. Milano Cortina 2026", dedicated to winter sports, was presented and canceled.

Recall

Ukraine determined the composition of the official delegation of the national team that will represent the country at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in 2026. The corresponding decision was made on the eve of the main winter start.