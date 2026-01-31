$42.850.00
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 3500 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 3694 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 5798 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 5402 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 22393 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 41239 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 43855 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28587 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Exclusive
January 30, 03:18 PM • 26358 views
What business expects and whether a productive dialogue with government agencies is possible: answered by the American Chamber of Commerce
Course for Milan-Cortina 2026: Ukrainian athletes set off for the Olympics in Italy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

The Olympic House hosted a send-off for Ukrainian athletes who will represent the country at the Olympics in Italy. Ukraine will be represented by 46 athletes – the largest number of licenses in the last 16 years.

Course for Milan-Cortina 2026: Ukrainian athletes set off for the Olympics in Italy

A solemn send-off for Ukrainian athletes, who will soon represent the country at the main quadrennial competitions in Italy, took place at the Olympic House. This year, 46 athletes will represent Ukraine at the Olympics – the largest number of licenses in the last 16 years. This was reported by the National Olympic Committee, according to UNN.

Details

A significant event took place at the Olympic House – a solemn send-off for Ukrainian athletes, who will soon represent the country at the main quadrennial competitions in Italy. The event united the Olympic family, government representatives, and partners around a common goal – supporting Ukrainian sports in extremely difficult times.

- the report says.

President of the NOC of Ukraine Vadym Guttsait and Minister of Youth and Sports Matviy Bidnyi emphasized: every performance of our national team is a powerful signal to the world about our will to win.

The NOC added that this year's send-off was special:

  • record team: 46 athletes will represent Ukraine at the Olympics – the largest number of licenses in the last 16 years;
    • teleconference of invincibility: athletes who are at the final training camps abroad joined the ceremony online;
      • philatelic premiere: together with JSC "Ukrposhta", the postal block "Spirit and Strength of Ukraine. Milano Cortina 2026", dedicated to winter sports, was presented and canceled.

        Recall

        Ukraine determined the composition of the official delegation of the national team that will represent the country at the XXV Winter Olympic Games in 2026. The corresponding decision was made on the eve of the main winter start.

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        Sports
        War in Ukraine
        National Olympic Committee
        Vadim Gutzeit
        Ukrposhta
        Italy
        Ukraine