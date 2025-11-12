Could have been used for ceremonial purposes: archaeologists discovered an unusual Mayan sculpture in Mexico

In Mexico, archaeologists have discovered a Mayan sculpture depicting the face of an elderly man. It was found in the foundation of an oval-shaped enclosure in the village of Sierra Papacal, UNN reports, citing Heritage Daily.

According to experts from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, the artifact dates back to the Preclassic period, roughly between 2500 BCE and 200 CE.

The western entrance to the enclosure where the sculpture was discovered was allegedly deliberately aligned with the sun, which may indicate its ceremonial purpose, the study states.

