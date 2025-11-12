Could have been used for ceremonial purposes: archaeologists discovered an unusual Mayan sculpture in Mexico

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:53 PM • 6132 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
03:00 PM • 12969 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
02:21 PM • 16706 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
01:55 PM • 20733 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 21034 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
12:03 PM • 23229 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 39911 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
November 12, 06:19 AM • 62074 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 03:57 PM • 81165 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 126898 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 56289 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 55772 views
Kyiv court chooses pre-trial detention for Dmytro Basov - a figure in the "Mindich tapes"November 12, 09:15 AM • 30300 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 25200 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 36374 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhoto02:08 PM • 16914 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six months11:10 AM • 36665 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhoto11:09 AM • 25547 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 56062 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 126904 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Yulia Svyrydenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite films04:40 PM • 880 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 15866 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 56547 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 57529 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 33350 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Bild

Could have been used for ceremonial purposes: archaeologists discovered an unusual Mayan sculpture in Mexico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1690 views

A Mayan sculpture depicting the face of an elderly man, dating back to the Preclassic period, has been found in Mexico. The artifact was discovered in the foundation of an oval enclosure in the village of Sierra Papacal.

Could have been used for ceremonial purposes: archaeologists discovered an unusual Mayan sculpture in Mexico

In Mexico, archaeologists have discovered a Mayan sculpture depicting the face of an elderly man. It was found in the foundation of an oval-shaped enclosure in the village of Sierra Papacal, UNN reports, citing Heritage Daily.

Details

According to experts from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, the artifact dates back to the Preclassic period, roughly between 2500 BCE and 200 CE.

The western entrance to the enclosure where the sculpture was discovered was allegedly deliberately aligned with the sun, which may indicate its ceremonial purpose, the study states.

Recall

In Poland, archaeologists found an ancient Celtic surgical scalpel 2,300 years old. The unique artifact was found in the Masovian Voivodeship and was used for trepanation.

UNN also reported that in the Saqqara necropolis, the tomb of Prince Woser-If-Re with pink, unopenable doors was discovered. Archaeologists found statues and chairs belonging to the prince, as well as a second entrance with the cartouche of King Neferirkare.

Yevhen Ustimenko

CultureNews of the World
Mexico
Poland