American politician, Deputy Chief of Staff to the White House Dan Scavino stated that Donald Trump "may soon destroy the internet." He wrote about this on the social network "X", reports UNN.

Details

According to Scavino, Trump "may destroy the internet soon." However, it is currently unknown what exactly he is referring to.

It is not excluded that these words signify an announcement of some sensational event that may happen in the near future. This could relate to the Russian-Ukrainian war, or any other event in the world and in the US, in particular.

Additionally

Daniel Scavino served in the Trump administration as Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications at the White House from 2020 to 2021, and also as Director of Social Media from 2017 to 2021.

In particular, he was responsible for Trump's social media during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he has no statements for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, but is awaiting a decision from him. If it does not satisfy the head of the White House, there will be appropriate consequences.