Costa called Russia the only beneficiary of the war in the Middle East for now

The President of the European Council, António Costa, called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in the Middle East and warned that Russia is currently the only beneficiary of the war, UNN reports with reference to dpa.

Details

"The European Union stands with the long-suffering people of Iran. We support their right to live in peace and determine their own future," Costa said on Tuesday at the annual meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels.

"Freedoms and human rights cannot be achieved with bombs. Only international law protects them," Costa said.

The protection of civilians and nuclear safety are crucial, he stressed, calling for avoiding further escalation.

Addressing the broader consequences of the turbulent conflict, Costa stated that "so far there is only one winner in this war: Russia."

The war in Iran "constantly undermines Ukraine's position, violating international law," he said, hinting, as the publication writes, "at fears that US and Israeli strikes on Iran could violate it."

Moscow "is getting new resources to finance the war against Ukraine from rising energy prices," Costa said.

"It benefits from the redirection of military forces that could have been directed to support Ukraine. And it benefits from the reduced attention to the Ukrainian front, as the conflict in the Middle East comes to the fore," Costa noted.

