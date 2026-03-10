Costa called Russia the only beneficiary of the war in the Middle East for now

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 3272 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 12091 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 24723 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 43431 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 79288 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 50736 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM • 56762 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 55160 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 33620 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 77689 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
60%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
CPD: Russian Orthodox Church canonizes fallen occupiers to justify war against UkraineMarch 10, 03:02 AM • 6892 views
Currency exchange rates on March 10: dollar and euro simultaneously rise in valueMarch 10, 06:00 AM • 11882 views
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limited06:25 AM • 26993 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideo08:42 AM • 17949 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - Klymenko09:07 AM • 11936 views
Publications
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 12092 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
08:20 AM • 24724 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 66032 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 69391 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 77690 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Andriy Sybiha
António Costa
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 2068 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 22260 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 29822 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 29645 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - ReutersMarch 9, 03:15 PM • 30599 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Film

Costa called Russia the only beneficiary of the war in the Middle East for now

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1902 views

The head of the European Council stated that the conflict in the Middle East helps Russia finance the war against Ukraine. The world's attention and resources are diverted from Kyiv.

Costa called Russia the only beneficiary of the war in the Middle East for now

The President of the European Council, António Costa, called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict in the Middle East and warned that Russia is currently the only beneficiary of the war, UNN reports with reference to dpa.

Details

"The European Union stands with the long-suffering people of Iran. We support their right to live in peace and determine their own future," Costa said on Tuesday at the annual meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels.

"Freedoms and human rights cannot be achieved with bombs. Only international law protects them," Costa said.

The protection of civilians and nuclear safety are crucial, he stressed, calling for avoiding further escalation.

Addressing the broader consequences of the turbulent conflict, Costa stated that "so far there is only one winner in this war: Russia."

The war in Iran "constantly undermines Ukraine's position, violating international law," he said, hinting, as the publication writes, "at fears that US and Israeli strikes on Iran could violate it."

Moscow "is getting new resources to finance the war against Ukraine from rising energy prices," Costa said.

"It benefits from the redirection of military forces that could have been directed to support Ukraine. And it benefits from the reduced attention to the Ukrainian front, as the conflict in the Middle East comes to the fore," Costa noted.

War against Iran saves Russian economy through rising oil prices - Politico10.03.26, 12:46 • 1520 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Energy
War in Ukraine
António Costa
Israel
European Union
Brussels
United States
Ukraine
Iran