Corrected shelling of Cherkasy region: SBU detains FSB agent

A 33-year-old resident of Cherkasy helped the Russians to launch attacks on the region. He collected data for missile and drone attacks and passed it to a curator from the FSB, and now the traitor is in custody, UNN reports with reference to the SBU.

According to the SBU, on the instructions of the Russians, the traitor toured potential military facilities, including training centers for border guards and barracks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He would record the perimeter, military equipment and personnel on video, then prepare a "report" and send it to the enemy.

The SBU exposed him at the initial stage, and detained him red-handed during a reconnaissance mission near a military facility. Evidence of cooperation with the FSB was found on his phone.

He now faces life imprisonment without bail. The SBU served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

"The attacker is in custody," the statement said.

The Security Service of Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into the disclosure of information constituting a state secret. This refers to the words of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kirill Budanov.