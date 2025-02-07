“Corals for a beauty": a unique exhibition of Ukrainian beads takes place in Brovary

The Svitlytsia cultural and educational center in Brovary opened an exhibition "Corals for Beauty" dedicated to Ukrainian beads. The author of the exhibition, craftswoman Olha Shuvaieva-Nechyporuk, presented her unique works, told about the history and technique of creating beads, and shared her own poems, UNN reports.

The exhibits are Ukrainian beads. The goal of the exhibition is to develop our national culture so that our younger generations can see our heritage, study it and participate in such events. And support Ukrainian culture, - Larysa Metiolkina, deputy head of the culture department of the Brovary City Council, told UNN.

The opening of the exhibition was accompanied by a musical and poetic program with the participation of bandura player Svitlana Bakhmetova, a teacher at a local music school, who performed Ukrainian songs. The Svitlytsia folklore ensemble also took part. The event brought together talented people who want to support and popularize national culture.

The exhibition aims to preserve and develop Ukrainian traditions, familiarize the younger generation with cultural heritage and encourage them to study it. The exhibition will run until the end of February in Svitlytsia at 1 Yaroslav Mudryi Street. Visitors will have the opportunity not only to examine the beads, but also to buy their favorite items after the exhibition ends.

Yulia Kruglyak, the exhibition's organizer, noted that Olga Shuvaeva-Nechyporuk's works are striking in their diversity and creativity. The artist not only collected the necklaces for many years, but also processed them herself, putting a piece of her soul into each piece.

The exhibition impresses with the variety of the products themselves, they are diverse. The fact that they are made by Olya means that she has been collecting them for many years. There are some beads that she collected for several years, and then she processed them herself. That is, she didn't just collect beads on a string, but this is the craftswoman's contribution to the creation of these beads, - said Yulia Kruglyak.

The exhibition "Corals for Beauty" is a great opportunity to plunge into the rich world of Ukrainian beads and feel the depth of the national culture.