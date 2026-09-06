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Cool and windy: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on September 7

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

On September 7, Ukraine will see variable cloudiness and predominantly dry weather. Rain is possible in the east, and the wind will strengthen to 18 m/s.

Cool and windy: what the weather will be like in Ukraine on September 7

On Monday, September 7, variable cloudiness, predominantly dry weather, and light rain are expected in Ukraine. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to the forecast, most of Ukraine will have a precipitation-free day on September 7. At the same time, light rain is possible in places in the eastern regions.

The wind will be northwesterly at a speed of 7–12 m/s. In the Left-Bank regions, stronger gusts of up to 15–18 m/s are forecast in places during the day.

At night, the air temperature will be 6–11°C. It will be warmer in the south—9–14°C.

During the day, the air will warm to 17–22°C. Temperatures of 20–25°C are expected in the southern regions.

To recap

On September 6, rain and wind gusts of up to 20 m/s are expected in most western and northern regions. The daytime temperature will be 14–27°.

Alla Kiosak

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