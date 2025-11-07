Contracts for military personnel will provide for a salary of 50-60 thousand hryvnias - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that new contracts are being prepared for everyone who wishes to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In particular, these people will receive 50-60 thousand hryvnias of basic financial support, the head of state said during a briefing, UNN reports.

We have studied the understanding that the basic financial support for a contract can be 50-60 thousand hryvnias - said the President.

The head of state noted that it is already necessary to give all relevant instructions to the departments to find sources of funding.

We started from such a figure because our diplomats need to be given an appropriate signal, our Ministry of Economy needs to be given an appropriate signal, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Finance, the Ministry of Defense, so that we can find a source of funding - Zelenskyy explained.

Addition

Zelenskyy announced that the Ministry of Defense has begun preparing new types of contracts for servicemen, which will be designed for a period of 1 to 5 years.