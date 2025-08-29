Housing construction in Ukraine has decreased, but some regions show growth

Since the beginning of 2025, over 4.2 million square meters of housing have been commissioned in Ukraine, which is 6.4% less than in the same period last year. This was reported by the State Statistics Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Statistics Service, from January to June 2025, 4272.6 thousand square meters of residential area were commissioned in the country. Most new buildings appeared in Kyiv, Kyiv and Lviv regions. Together, they provided almost half (43%) of the total volume.

The situation differs slightly by region. Odesa region showed a real construction breakthrough – here volumes more than doubled (+56%). Housing construction also actively began in Cherkasy region (+51.3%).

A sharp decline was recorded in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions. There, the amount of commissioned housing decreased by 40.4% and 37.7%, respectively.

The data are provided without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.

