Housing construction in Ukraine has decreased, but some regions show growth

Exclusive
08:48 AM
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Publications
Exclusives
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demandsAugust 29, 12:54 AM • 20243 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the oceanAugust 29, 01:44 AM • 18186 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without waterAugust 29, 03:05 AM • 18678 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe04:11 AM • 15980 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia04:31 AM • 11204 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto05:00 AM • 23801 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 68428 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 130840 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 206544 views
Housing construction in Ukraine has decreased, but some regions show growth

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1290 views

Since the beginning of 2025, over 4.2 million square meters of housing have been commissioned in Ukraine, which is 6.4% less than last year. Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Lviv Oblast are leading, while Odesa Oblast has shown more than a twofold increase in volumes.

Housing construction in Ukraine has decreased, but some regions show growth

Since the beginning of 2025, over 4.2 million square meters of housing have been commissioned in Ukraine, which is 6.4% less than in the same period last year. This was reported by the State Statistics Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Statistics Service, from January to June 2025, 4272.6 thousand square meters of residential area were commissioned in the country. Most new buildings appeared in Kyiv, Kyiv and Lviv regions. Together, they provided almost half (43%) of the total volume.

The situation differs slightly by region. Odesa region showed a real construction breakthrough – here volumes more than doubled (+56%). Housing construction also actively began in Cherkasy region (+51.3%).

A sharp decline was recorded in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions. There, the amount of commissioned housing decreased by 40.4% and 37.7%, respectively.

The data are provided without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) taking place.

Switzerland to finance 12 reconstruction projects for $140 million
29.08.25, 01:08

Stepan Haftko

