Conservative Catholics want to make the Vatican "great again" - Politico

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market
"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

Deliberate provocation against the friendship of countries: the Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland reacted to the flag incident

Again frosts: Didenko warns of a drop in temperature at night, as well as rain in western Ukraine

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

Retain the roots: how Ukraine managed to preserve the Crimean scientific achievements of plant growing

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

Duma calls the reform a "threat," while experts call it a necessity: what is happening with the changes in ARMA

Bread, oil, cherries: what do your menu and agricultural science of Ukraine have in common?

After Ferrari and Herzog's Films: Director Takashi Miike to Shoot New Version of "Bad Lieutenant"

De Niro's Daughter Announces Transgender Transition: How the Star Dad Reacted

Is Tom Cruise starting a new romance? The movie star was spotted in the company of Cuban actress Ana de Armas, 62-year-old Hollywood actor

McDonald's removes legendary Big Tasty burger from menu

50-year-old Leonardo Di Caprio Stuns Fans with Sudden Weight Loss: Photo

Conservative Catholics want to make the Vatican "great again" - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 4362 views

Conservative Catholics are pushing for the election of a Pope who would uphold traditional values and be an ally of the United States. They criticize Francis' liberal policies.

Conservative Catholics want to make the Vatican "great again" - Politico

Conservative Catholics are insisting that the next Pope be more inclined to a traditional worldview. Previously, conservatives were outraged by Francis' more conciliatory stance on same-sex unions and divorces, his defense of migrants, and the Vatican's deal with China, which gave Beijing the right to approve bishops, Politico reports, writes UNN

Details

We hope for a pontificate that focuses more on Catholic issues such as the protection of life and family, rather than climate change and immigration.

- said German aristocrat Princess Gloria von Thurn und Taxis, who is a prominent representative of conservative Catholics.

Among the conservative candidates for the Holy See are Cardinal Robert Sarah of Guinea, a well-known supporter of the Latin Mass, which Francis fought against, and American Cardinal Raymond Burke, a traditionalist who supported US President Donald Trump.

We are seeing a paradox that the leadership is more liberal, but there is a huge number of conversions and a huge growth of traditionalism. Cardinals realize that even if some of the leaders may be liberal, they know that their flocks on the ground are actually leaning towards more conservative views.

- said John Yep, CEO of the conservative non-profit group Catholics for Catholics.

Catholics for Catholics held a $1,000-a-ticket prayer event for Trump at their Mar-a-Lago resort.

The Economist learned the details of Zelenskyy's conversation with Trump in the Vatican 30.04.25, 11:42

Yep also recalled that 56% of Catholics voted for Trump.

This same bloc of people is looking at Rome and wants their Pope to be traditional and a strong ally of the United States and our worldview, for example, regarding the protection of our borders.

- Yep emphasized.

Politico reports that even before Francis' death, a campaign began on Easter Monday to discredit his reforms, led by well-funded traditionalist Catholic non-profit groups based in the US that are working with conservative politicians to promote a cocktail of Catholic doctrine and nationalism.

Among the most famous is the Napa Institute, which seeks to combine "conservative theology and libertarian economics with an emphasis on apologetics, sexual ethics and counter-cultural anti-secularization." Another organization, Sophia Institute Press, funds the traditionalist Catholic blog One Peter Five, which regularly exposed Francis and collaborated with the Catholic television giant EWTN, which was used to accuse Francis of concealing abuse by clerics.

One project, the Red Hat Report, launched in 2018, aimed to use former FBI investigators to compile dossiers on each cardinal in the style of political opposition research, noting their theological and pastoral priorities. The influence of the conservative right may also increase due to the Vatican's increasingly dire financial situation: Reuters reported that the revenue shortfall is as high as EUR 83 million.

Given that the Vatican is reportedly seeking external funding, the choice of the next Pope may be vulnerable to wealthy right-wing donors in the United States, one senior church official told Politico.

He also added that the topic was raised at pre-conclave meetings, the so-called general congregations, which cardinals attended daily over the past week. The next few days before the start of the conclave, which will elect the next Pope, are critical as conservative Catholics try to get their voices heard by the cardinals who are voting.

It is extremely important that the new Pope take the reins again and reaffirm what Catholics have believed for 2,000 years.

- said Yep of Catholics for Catholics, who called Francis one of the most controversial pontiffs in modern church history.

However, even the most conservative groups admit that they face an uphill battle. With 80 percent of the voting cardinals appointed by Francis, their best hope may be to block more modern candidates.

Conservatives are also hampered by the lack of a clear leader. Cardinal George Pell, who died in 2020, was a "king, lobbyist and key player in power," said a well-connected Vatican ambassador, but after his death "there is no clear leader of the pack."

Hardliners are doing their best, but given the mathematics of the conclave, they don't really believe that the next Pope will be one of them.

Addition

The conclave for electing the new Pope will begin on May 7, a decision that was made during a general meeting of cardinals on March 28, the Vatican confirmed. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Society News of the World
Reuters
Pope Francis
Donald Trump
China
United States
Vatican City
