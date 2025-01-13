Consequences of the “Shahed” attack in Chuhuiv: a small child was injured

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123526 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113747 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121772 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123282 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 153112 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107489 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150999 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104109 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113708 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117079 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 123527 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 153112 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150999 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180395 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169857 views
Consequences of the "Shahed" attack in Chuhuiv: a small child was injured

Consequences of the “Shahed” attack in Chuhuiv: a small child was injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33081 views

In Chuhuiv, a girl aged 1 year and 7 months was injured in a drone attack and diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. A car and the windows of a five-story building were damaged.

A 1-year-old girl aged 1 year and 7 months was injured as a result of a "Shahed" attack on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region. She was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. A car and the windows of a five-story building were also damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

"Around 19:00, the occupants sent a Shahed UAV at the city of Chuhuiv. An enemy munition hit the yard of a multi-storey building. The girl aged 1 year and 7 months was treated on the spot and diagnosed with an acute stress reaction," said Colonel Syniehubov.

He noted that a car and the windows of a five-story building were also damaged.

Recall

Occupants attacked a civilian car with a drone in the village of Rozlyv in Kherson region. A woman and a man were injured, they are being treated.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarHealth
khersonKherson
kharkivKharkiv

