Consequences of the “Shahed” attack in Chuhuiv: a small child was injured

A 1-year-old girl aged 1 year and 7 months was injured as a result of a "Shahed" attack on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv region. She was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction. A car and the windows of a five-story building were also damaged. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

"Around 19:00, the occupants sent a Shahed UAV at the city of Chuhuiv. An enemy munition hit the yard of a multi-storey building. The girl aged 1 year and 7 months was treated on the spot and diagnosed with an acute stress reaction," said Colonel Syniehubov.

He noted that a car and the windows of a five-story building were also damaged.

