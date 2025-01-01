Consequences of the morning Russian attack in Kyiv: 4 people rescued

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 64820 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 151925 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129819 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 137255 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135538 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173868 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111157 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 166183 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104542 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113984 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133422 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132502 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 53200 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 102139 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 104350 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 151914 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173860 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 166178 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193847 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182992 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 132520 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 133438 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143729 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135287 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152411 views
Consequences of the morning Russian attack in Kyiv: 4 people rescued

Consequences of the morning Russian attack in Kyiv: 4 people rescued

 • 30229 views

In Kyiv, two people were killed, six wounded and four rescued as a result of the morning attack. An administrative building, a high-rise building, garages, cars and tram infrastructure were damaged.

After the morning attack by the Russian army in Kyiv, two people were killed, six wounded and four rescued. In the Pechersk district, rescuers extinguished a fire on the roof of an administrative building and localized the fire in the apartments of a high-rise building. In Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire in two garages was extinguished. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

In the Pechersk district:

  • rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire - the roof of the administrative building with an area of 200 square meters was on fire;
    • The fire was also localized in apartments on the 4th and 5th floors of the apartment building (70 square meters). There was partial destruction from the 6th to the 4th floors.

      In the Sviatoshynskyi district:

      • The firefighters extinguished the fire in 2 garages;
        • In total, an apartment building, 9 cars, a tram, and a tram track were damaged.

          Earlier it was reported that two pregnant women were among the victims

          Tatiana Kraevskaya

          WarKyiv
          state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
          kyivKyiv

          Contact us about advertising