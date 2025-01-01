Consequences of the morning Russian attack in Kyiv: 4 people rescued

After the morning attack by the Russian army in Kyiv, two people were killed, six wounded and four rescued. In the Pechersk district, rescuers extinguished a fire on the roof of an administrative building and localized the fire in the apartments of a high-rise building. In Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire in two garages was extinguished. UNN reports this with reference to the State Emergency Service.

In the Pechersk district:

rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire - the roof of the administrative building with an area of 200 square meters was on fire;

The fire was also localized in apartments on the 4th and 5th floors of the apartment building (70 square meters). There was partial destruction from the 6th to the 4th floors.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district:

The firefighters extinguished the fire in 2 garages;

In total, an apartment building, 9 cars, a tram, and a tram track were damaged.

Earlier it was reported that two pregnant women were among the victims.